TCN Board Reaffirms Corporate Governance Standards

The board of Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc (TCN) has provided a comprehensive explanation of the governance crisis that has engulfed the company in recent months, attributing the tension to attempts by former interim directors to overreach their mandate despite lacking any shareholding in the firm.

In a statement, the TCN Board said concerns had arisen over persistent efforts by Chief Anthony Idigbe and Alhaji Abatcha Bulama, originally appointed as interim directors at Ikeja Hotel Plc (IHP) for a three-month term in 2015, to entrench themselves in the operations of TCN and Capital Hotels Plc (CHP) even though they were neither appointed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) nor elected by the shareholders.

According to the board, both men had remained in board positions across multiple companies for over eight years without shareholder ratification, a position contradicted by their witness statements filed in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/858/2023 between Oma Investments Limited and TCN and nine others. The board stated that their appointment did not emanate from the SEC, and their prolonged stay lacked a legal foundation.