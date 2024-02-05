TCN Blames Vandals For National Grid Collapse

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has attributed the cause of the collapse of the national grid to vandalism.

General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in a statement issued on Sunday night said TCN’s tower number 388 along the Jos-Bauchi, 132 Kilo Volt (kV) Single Circuit transmission line was vandalised, resulting in its collapse.

She stated that the incident was suspected to have occurred on Feb. 1 at about 10:20 p.m, adding this has led to power outage in Yobe and Borno states.

Mbah said: ”Following a line trip in Jos, and bearing in mind past experiences associated with line tripping in that axis.

” The General Manager, Transmission of Bauchi Region, Mr Tijjani Ahmadu invited the police anti-bomb squad and the Department of State Services (DSS) to accompany the TCN line crew and investigate the transmission line to find the cause of the tripping.

”Upon inspection, the team uncovered remnants of detonated explosives by vandals by the tower legs, which had exploded and caused the tower to collapse.

She opined that the incident mirrors a recent and similar act on December 21, 2023, which brought down towers T372 and T373 along the Gombe-Damaturu 330kV Single Circuit transmission line.

According to her, during the incident, a security operative was killed and power supply to Yobe and Borno states were affected.

Mbah said that the line and towers from the December incident were fully reconstructed and energised on February 2.

She explained that TCN had engaged one of its contractors on an emergency basis to quickly mobilise to the site of the incident to commence the reconstruction and restringing of the affected line and tower.

Mbah said: ”TCN is determined to keep working at rehabilitating and further expanding the nation’s bulk power transmission network to ensure consistent bulk power transmission.

”it is pertinent to note that the continuous vandalism and theft of power equipment is a constant setback to the ongoing implementation of the transmission system expansion plan.

” This is because funds earmarked for grid expansion are usually diverted as a matter of emergency to repair vandalised power infrastructure, and sometimes to avert grid collapse. ”