TCN Blames Fire Incident On Kanji/Jebba 330kV Line 2 For Nat’l Grid Collapse

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has confirmed that Nigeria’s national grid collapsed on Thursday after 421 days of stability.

A statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said the collapse occurred after a fire incident occurred on Kanji/Jebba 330kV line 2, adding that it is being investigated, with the view to forestalling future occurrence and invariably further strengthen the grid.

In a statement titled: ‘Grid Collapse After 421 Days of Stability; Restoration Is At Advanced Stages,’ Mbah said notwithstanding, TCN was determined to continue to do its best to ensure grid stability.

Mbah said,” The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, hereby notes that grid restoration nationwide is in progress and has reached advanced stages with power supply now available in the West, North Central, South, East, and a large portion of the Northern parts of the country.

The power supply restoration is the sequel to the total grid collapse, which occurred at 12.35 am, this morning, causing an outage nationwide, after over 421 days of consistent grid stability.

In the course of the grid restoration, the process initially suffered a setback; this did not amount to another collapse. In the course of any grid restoration process, challenges may be encountered.

This happened today while the grid restoration was in progress, but it was promptly addressed. It would be recalled that the last total system collapse recorded was on 20th July 2022, from then to the 13th of September, 2023, ( 421 days), the system had been stable in spite of the challenges posed by zero spinning reserve and lack of adequate System Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) essential to a strong and stable grid, among others TCN had been able to maintain 421 days of grid stability because it developed and deployed in-house stop-gap measures and tools that it has continued to use to manage the nation’s grid,

“Meanwhile, the collapse which occurred after a fire incident on Kanji/Jebba 330kV line 2 is being investigated, with the view to forestalling future occurrence and invariably further strengthening the grid. The incident notwithstanding, TCN is determined to continue to do its best to ensure grid stability.”