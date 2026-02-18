On Wednesday, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced minimal distribution of electricity supply in several parts of Niger State, as it carries out maintenance on a power transformer at the 132/33kV Minna Transmission Substation.

According to the transmission company, the maintenance work will be carried out at its Zungeru Transmission Substation in Niger State, with operations to take place on February 18 and 19, 2026.

This is contained in a press statement issued by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, noting that the exercise would run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Its added that the maintenance will involve “the 150MVA 330/132/33kV transformer, 5.5MVA 33/11kV transformer, and associated switchgears” at the facility.

The TCN spokesperson assured customers that electricity distribution would continue during the exercise, as alternative arrangements had been put in place.

“Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) will still be able to supply electricity to their customers, specifically those taking supply from the transformer undergoing maintenance, as the load will be transferred to the second 150MVA transformer within the same substation.”

However, the company indicated that some communities would experience temporary power interruptions during the load transfer process.

“Kontagora, Tegina, Yauri, and environs will, however, experience a brief power interruption during the load transfer,” the statement partly read.

Mbah explained that the planned maintenance forms part of routine efforts to ensure the reliability and efficiency of the equipment at the substation.

She stated that “the scheduled maintenance is to ensure that the equipment continues to perform optimally.”

TCN urged residents and electricity consumers in the affected areas to take note of the scheduled exercise.