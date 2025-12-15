TCN Begins Rehabilitation Of Afam IPP–Port Harcourt And Afam IPP–Elelenwo 132kv Lines

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commenced the rehabilitation of two critical transmission lines within its Port Harcourt Region.

During a handover ceremony held yesterday, contractors were formally mobilized to begin reconductoring works on the 38.6km Afam IPP–Port Harcourt and the 20.8km Afam IPP–Elelenwo 132kV double-circuit lines.

General Manager, Transmission Services Engr. Ali Sharifai, stated that the 12-month project has become imperative due to the ageing state of the infrastructure, which has contributed to reduced wheeling capacity over time.

Highlighting the importance of the rehabilitation, General Manager, Transmission, Port Harcourt Region, Engr. Akpa Emmanuel, explained that both lines are central to evacuating bulk electricity generated from the Afam Power Plants into the national grid.

He affirmed that the upgraded lines will significantly enhance the reliability and stability of power supply across the region.