TCN Assures National Grid Repairs, Upgrades For Stability

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has issued an update following a grid disturbance that occurred at approximately 11:29 AM on Thursday, November 7

The incident which was triggered by a frequency surge from 50.33Hz to 51.44Hz, led to disruptions in the power supply.

The TCN reports that recovery efforts commenced immediately, with power to the Abuja Axis being restored within minutes., adding that the restoration efforts are ongoing to stabilize the affected areas.

According to the distribution company, the surge was caused by technical issues at one of its substations.

This necessitated its shutdown to prevent further complications.

In addition, TCN is undertaking extensive repairs on key infrastructure, including the 330kV Shiroro–Mando transmission line, upgrades at the Jebba Transmission Substation, and work on the second Ugwuaji–Apir 330kV transmission line.

The company’s statement follows a detailed investigative report on previous grid failures, which highlighted the need for strategic interventions to improve grid reliability.

TCN assures the public that it is implementing measures recommended in the report to bolster the grid’s resilience.

However, the public has been advised to anticipate possible instability as significant repair and upgrade projects are underway.

In the statement, TCN’s spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, emphasized the company’s commitment to enhancing the reliability of Nigeria’s power supply.

She acknowledged the disruptions and called for public patience during this transitional period.

Furthermore, she noted that efforts to curb issues like vandalism and outdated infrastructure are being addressed.

The TCN reaffirms its dedication to fortifying the national grid to meet the country’s socio-economic demands and ensure a sustainable power supply.

