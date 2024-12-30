TCN Announces Power Interruption In Parts Of FCT

Share

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday announced that there were some power interruption in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, announced this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

She said yesterday that between the hours of 9 a.m and 10 p.m, maintenance work would be carried out on one of the 60MVA power transformers at 132/33kV transmission substation at Kukwaba.

She said: ”This will result in power interruption in Wuye, EFCC, Federal Medical Centre, CocaCola, Idu Railway Station, Citec, and Life Camp.

“The TCN apologises for the inconvenience this may cause, especially given the Yuletide and end-of-the-year festivities. “However, it is important that maintenance is carried out as scheduled for optimal performance of power equipment.”

Mbah noted that TCN had earlier, on Saturday, carried out similar maintenance on the 60 MVA power transformer and its associated switch gears at the Gwagwalada 330/132/33 Kilo Volt (kV) Transmission Substation.

Share

Please follow and like us: