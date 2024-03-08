TCN: 60% Electricity Customers Bypassing Meters

The General Manager of Regulation and Compliance, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Ali Bukar Ah- mad, has said 60 per cent of metered customers bypass the facility. He also stated that only 13.112 million people, out of the estimated Nigerian population of 230 million, were officially registered as electricity customers.

He spoke yesterday during the National Institute of Physics webinar Series 2.0 titled: “Policy, Regulatory and Technical Constraints in Achieving Energy Security in Nigeria: The Way Forward.” He said that out of the over 13 million customers, only 44.23 per cent have been provided with meters, and noted that from the 230 million Nigerian population, a mere 2.52 per cent had been metered. He alleged that 60 percent of metered customers were bypassing the facility.

According to him, such an anomaly contributes to the nation’s energy poverty issues. He further said the data showed the nation’s lack of energy resources and its energy insecurity. Ahmad explained that energy security was a consistent and affordable supply of energy, and that energy poverty was the absence of sufficient, quality, and uninterrupted energy supply, along with its associated services and products.

According to him, Nigeria’s energy vulnerability has many causes. He identified them to include an over-reliance on gas, insufficient production capacity, and the unreliability and high cost of gas supply.