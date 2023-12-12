TCN: 53 power projects worth N122bn to be completed in May

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that 53 ongoing power projects worth N122 billion will be completed by May 2024.

existing transmission lines (conductors and accessories), upgrading of the existing 132/33KV substations, and construction of 33KV line bays.

While visiting three different projects at Ojo, Isolo, and Oworonshoki transmission stations in Lagos on December 6, coordinator at TCN, Mathew Ajibade, also said that when these projects are completed, they would increase Nigeria’s electricity transmission by over 1,000 megawatts.

He said: “The projects are currently being implemented through the project management office at the TCN headquarters in collaboration with both TCN field engineers and the Discos technical team. The time set for completion of the projects is May 2024 latest. PMO made progress with the implementation of the programme despite challenges encountered and is committed to ensuring the successful implementation.”