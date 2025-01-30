TCN: 330KV Power Transmission Line Vandalized In Makurdi

Share

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Thursday confirmed that its tower T195 along the Ugwuaji Makurdi 330 Kilo Volt transmission line was vandalized on Saturday, January 25 by inspected individuals.

Speaking on the development, the General Manager of Public Affairs, TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mbah noted that the vandalism took place at Watuolo village, Utonkon in Ado Local Government Area of Benue.

Mbah, however, said that the vandalism was thwarted by the vigilance of the community members, who at about 3 am noticed suspicious activity around the tower.

READ ALSO

According to the statement, the community members promptly apprehended one of the suspected vandals while the others escaped and handed him over to the Police.

TCN commends the people of Watuolo village for their swift action and vigilance.

”We equally appeal to communities hosting critical infrastructure to emulate this example and take ownership of protecting transmission installations in their vicinity.

”As we continue to work with security operatives and host communities against vandalism, we appeal for more vigilance by residents in the communities, who we believe are very critical in this fight. ”she said.

Share

Please follow and like us: