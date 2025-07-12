TCI Urges Stakeholders To Deepen Investment In Youth Health, Wellbeing

As the world marks World Population Day 2025, The Challenge Initiative (TCI) has called on stakeholders to increase investment in the health and wellbeing of Nigerian youth.

The organisation emphasized the urgent need for sustained prioritization of young people in Nigeria’s development agenda, particularly in the areas of sexual and reproductive health.

Speaking under 2025 global theme, “Empowering Young People to Create the Families They Want in a Fair and Hopeful World,” TCI and its partners urged government leaders, civil society, and development donors to put youth at the center of policies and programs that will shape the nation’s demographic and economic future.

The Country Director of TCI Nigeria Hub, Dr. Taiwo Johnson, described youth empowerment through access to accurate reproductive health information and services as both a human rights issue and a developmental necessity.

“Empowering young people with knowledge and access to services is not just a health issue it’s a right,” Dr. Johnson said. “When young people are supported to make informed decisions, they become agents of change in their communities.”

With over 60% of Nigeria’s population under the age of 25, he noted, the country has a unique opportunity to harness its demographic advantage, provided the right investments are made.

Despite progress since the landmark 1994 International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), many young Nigerians still face significant barriers to accessing reproductive healthcare including stigma, misinformation, and lack of youth-friendly services.

TCI, supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Bayer, is working to bridge these gaps by partnering with local governments, health providers, and youth-focused organisations.

Its flagship initiative, Life Planning for Adolescents and Youth (LPAY), is currently being scaled up across several states. The program delivers comprehensive sexuality education, confidential health services, and community outreach tailored to young people’s needs.

Local government areas are receiving coaching and technical support to institutionalize successful family planning models. Health workers are also being trained to provide respectful and confidential care, while community influencers help to normalize conversations about contraception in conservative environments.

Development Communications Network (DevComs), a media-focused non-profit supported by TCI, has played a key role in driving the narrative through advocacy, media engagement, and capacity building.

Suliyat Eletu, Communications Program Officer at DevComs, emphasized the importance of putting youth at the center of Nigeria’s development agenda.

“The choices of young people matter. With the right support, they will lead the way toward healthier families and thriving communities,” she said.

As part of 2025 World Population Day activities, TCI is renewing its call to policymakers, civil society groups, the media, and development donors to intensify investments in youth health and wellbeing.

The organization stressed that equitable access to family planning is not only essential for public health, but also a foundational pillar for building a more sustainable and inclusive Nigeria.