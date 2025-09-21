TCI Urges Sokoto Govt To Expand Family Planning Gains Into Broader Health Reforms

The Challenges Initiative (TCI) has called on the Sokoto State Government to build on the achievements of its family planning programme by integrating the lessons into other areas of health care delivery.

Speaking at the TCI transition meeting, the Sokoto State Programme Manager, Dr. Bello Abubakar Kilgori, said the initiative has proven successful by placing government staff and communities at the centre of implementation while TCI provided technical guidance and logistical support.

“If this approach can be applied to other areas of maternal, newborn, and child health, Sokoto can make the progress that is expected,” Kilgori said.

He noted that one of TCI’s key legacies is its focus on ownership and sustainability, ensuring that state institutions and communities lead while partners provide technical backing.

Kilgori explained that under its mandate, TCI supported the Sokoto State Government in advocacy, demand generation, service delivery, monitoring, research, and evaluation, all aimed at strengthening the health system.

The programme also established advocacy groups and worked closely with civil servants, community leaders, and the private sector to create awareness, mobilize resources, and secure government commitment for family planning.

On his part, Musa Ubandawaki, TCI State Chairman Focal Point, highlighted the role of the Sokoto Media Advocacy Team, which, in partnership with TCI, helped change public perceptions on family planning.

Through radio, television, print, and digital campaigns, the team countered myths and misconceptions, reached millions with evidence-based messages, and secured policy breakthroughs — including the approval of ₦100 million in the 2025 budget for family planning interventions.

Ubandawaki stressed that the visibility given to family planning has won the support of religious leaders, community groups, and women’s organisations, while families now report tangible benefits such as reduced maternal mortality, improved child spacing, and greater household stability.

As TCI winds down its direct interventions, stakeholders said the structures, networks, and capacity built in Sokoto will ensure sustainability, positioning the state to continue prioritising family planning and replicate the model in other health programmes.

They added that the success recorded in Sokoto has already become a reference point for other states like Akwa Ibom, Yobe, and Borno, which are adopting similar strategies.