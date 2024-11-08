TCI Takes Family Planning Campaign To Grassroots

Share

…Urges Residents To Embrace Birth Control

In a bid to expand awareness and acceptance of family planning at the grassroots level, The Challenge Initiative (TCI) on Friday carried out its neighborhood campaign across Osogbo Local Government Area, encouraging residents to explore various family planning options available at local health centres.

The campaign, led by Adesina Gboyega, team leader for TCI’s grassroots mobilization efforts in Oke Abesu Primary Health Centre in Osogbo, aims to educate families on the benefits of family planning in preventing unwanted pregnancies and ensuring better health outcomes.

“This neighborhood campaign is part of our outreach to educate people about family planning and the methods available,” Gboyega explained.

“We go around town, spreading the message and distributing Go Cards that clients can present at their nearest Primary Health Care Centers (PHCs), where trained health workers provide further counseling and services.”

He noted that seven PHCs across Osogbo, including facilities at Oke abesu, Asubiaro, Alekuwodo, Oke-baale, Akede Iyaloja and Oke Ayepe are registered with TCI, allowing easy access for residents.

Gboyega highlighted the campaign’s impact, citing that up to 60% of the local population has utilized family planning services this year, though he acknowledged a slight decrease from previous years.

He attributed this to challenges such as misconceptions about side effects and delays in clients visiting facilities after receiving Go Cards.

“We advise clients to go to the PHCs on the same day they receive their Go Card, but many prefer to visit at a later time, which can delay service delivery,” he said.

Despite challenges, Gboyega expressed satisfaction with the campaign’s progress. “The turnout has been encouraging, and people are increasingly open to discussing family planning.

“This shows a positive shift in attitudes, even as we continue to address common concerns and misunderstandings.”

Gboyega, who oversees the validation of TCI’s reports for Osogbo, advised the public to view family planning as a beneficial choice for family well-being. “Family planning does not prevent future childbearing.

“Individuals can always discontinue methods like implants or cups whenever they wish to have children,” he emphasized, dispelling myths that family planning permanently affects fertility.

The TCI grassroots campaign continues to rotate through local PHCs, with each month’s outreach focusing on a different center to ensure widespread access.

New Telegraph reports The Challenge Initiative (TCI) is a global program that supports urban reproductive health and family planning, particularly in low-income communities.

Funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, TCI focuses on empowering local governments and community organizations to address reproductive health challenges by implementing high-impact, sustainable solutions.

Launched in 2016, TCI operates primarily in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, aiming to increase access to family planning services and improve health outcomes in urban areas with limited healthcare resources.

