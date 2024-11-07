TCI Strengthens Interfaith Advocacy For Improved Family Planning Uptake

Share

In a strategic move to bolster religious advocacy for family planning, The Challenge Initiative (TCI) has empowered members of the Interfaith Public Health Advocacy Lagos State (IPHAL) with training to champion family planning as a key component of maternal and child health.

This was made possible at a refresher training for IPHAL) on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. The training was to build the capacity of IPHAL members to conduct effective religious advocacy, introduce the Lagos Family Planning Intensification Phase, and orient the forum on its crucial role in enhancing the family planning landscape across the state.

The training was designed to equip IPHAL, a coalition of religious leaders from diverse faiths, with the necessary skills and knowledge to champion family planning as a key component of maternal and child health within their respective communities.

By leveraging the trusted influence of religious institutions, the initiative seeks to drive positive behavioural change and increase the uptake of family planning services in Lagos State. “Religious leaders hold a unique position of trust and authority within their communities, making them powerful advocates for family planning,” said Dr.Omotunde Odanye, TCI State Program Manager.

“This refresher training is a crucial step in empowering IPHAL members to effectively integrate family planning messaging into their religious teachings and outreach efforts, ultimately improving the health and well-being of families across Lagos State.”

She said. Dr. Oludara, Director of Family Health and Nutrition at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, represented by Dr Adeleye, emphasised the pressing need for increased advocacy urging religious leaders to support family planning amid the country’s present challenging economic conditions.

The goal, she stated, is to promote a healthier society where parents can better provide for their children. Dr. Omotunde Odanye, TCI State Programme Manager, provided an overview of TCI’s mission, which includes supporting government initiatives to expand high-impact family planning practices.

She underscored that family planning preserves health and reduces mortality rates, particularly deaths related to unsafe abortions. Oluwafemi Rotimi, TCI’s Monitoring & Evaluation Team Lead urged religious leaders to increase their support to reach more people in need.

He noted that the Lagos Family Planning situation indicates only a modest increase in modern contraceptive use, rising by just 1.8 per cent between 2018 and 2023. Sherif Titilola, a demand generation team member at TCI, Lagos, emphasised the vital role of religious leaders in reducing maternal, newborn, and child mortality, as well as promoting family planning.

He identified cultural and socioeconomic factors, particularly poverty, as significant obstacles to family planning in the state. He added that religious leaders, as trusted figures and role models, are well-positioned to address these challenges within their communities.

He urged IPHAL members to leverage their influence to advocate for policies supporting child and maternal health services, shaping community attitudes and behaviours to create a safer, healthier environment for women and children. By doing so, religious leaders can play a crucial role in reducing mortality rates and promoting overall well-being.

“Family planning is a highly beneficial approach that has gained widespread acceptance, Sadly, many children suffer due to inadequate care from parents who struggle to meet their basic needs, “ he said. Family planning offers a practical solution, allowing individuals to manage resources responsibly and improve their children’s quality of life.” — Pastor Abraham Adekoya, Vice Chairman of IPHAL.

The role of the media in religious advocacy for family planning was emphasised by by Akinlolu Akinpelumi, Head of Operations, Development Communications Network (DevComs), pointing out how media can amplify messages to reach diverse communities. “Aligning family planning with shared health and family welfare values can drive positive change.

Research revealed that 66 per cent of women would consider family planning if encouraged by their religious leaders, yet only 40 per cent of these leaders actively support it, he said. “Family planning is a highly beneficial approach that has gained widespread acceptance,” stated Pastor Abraham Adekoya, Vice Chairman of IPHAL in his statement of support.

“Sadly, many children suffer due to inadequate care from parents who struggle to meet their basic needs, he said. Family planning offers a practical solution, allowing individuals to manage resources responsibly and improve their children’s quality of life.”

He emphasised, “By embracing family planning, we can better regulate family size and empower parents to support their children’s well-being. Alhaji Chief Imam Adedoyin Popoola, an IPHAL member, expressed his support by emphasising the important role religious leaders play in promoting family planning.

He encouraged fellow clerics to consider delivering sermons on family planning to help reduce Nigeria’s high maternal mortality rate. IPHAL Chairman Dr. Ajoke Ashiru encouraged religious leaders to become champions for family planning, engaging communities through seminars, sermons, outreaches, and campaigns. She highlighted the need for male involvement in family planning decisions for the betterment of families and communities.

Share

Please follow and like us: