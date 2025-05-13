TCI Outlines Family Planning Benefits In Advancing Women’s Rights

Share

A non-governmental organization, The Challenge Initiative (TCI), has intensified its family planning campaign in Osun State, emphasizing its role in promoting women’s rights, economic stability, and community well-being.

During its monthly outreach held in Olosan community, Osogbo Local Government Area, TCI’s family planning mobilizers stressed the significance of informed reproductive choices in achieving healthier families and more stable societies.

Adewuyi Ibrahim, Assistant Team Lead of the mobilizers, highlighted the ongoing impact of the campaign, noting increased awareness and adoption of family planning among families in the area.

“Family planning empowers individuals—especially women—to make informed decisions about their reproductive health. This leads to improved health outcomes for both mothers and children,” Ibrahim said.

He explained that beyond health benefits, family planning also contributes to economic stability, poverty reduction, and the promotion of gender equality.

“Spacing pregnancies helps ensure family stability and the overall well-being of children. It also supports the financial, emotional, and mental balance of households,” he added.

Ibrahim reiterated TCI’s commitment to continuing grassroots education efforts, stating that community mobilizers would persist in enlightening women about the far-reaching benefits of family planning.

As part of the initiative, many women who expressed interest were issued the “TCI Gold Card,” which grants them access to services at the nearest primary health care centres.

