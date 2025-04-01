TCI Lauds Media Team As Sokoto Tops Family Planning Users

Share

The Challenge Initiative (TCI) and Devcom Network State Manager, Bello Abubakar Kilgori, has congratulated the media team for their outstanding performance in promoting family planning methods in Sokoto State.

Their efforts have significantly increased the number of people seeking family planning and contraceptive services, making Sokoto the top-performing State among the ten States implementing child spacing programs in Nigeria.

As part of its efforts to assess progress and plan for the future, TCI organized a family planning media roundtable review meeting to evaluate 2024 achievements and outline strategic plans for 2025.

Kilgori attributed Sokoto’s success to the effective collaboration between TCI, the media, and other stakeholders.

He emphasized the importance of strategic planning, coordination, and the ability of the media team to project their activities effectively.

He also highlighted the role of the team’s experience in polio awareness campaigns, which has been instrumental in advancing family planning advocacy.

According to Kilgori, TCI’s focus in 2025 will be on strategic interventions, including capacity building, awareness creation, and supporting investigative reports that educate the public on the importance of family planning.

Other planned activities include engaging policymakers, politicians, social media influencers, and stakeholders, as well as conducting media forum review meetings.

Additionally, Kilgori announced that TCI has allocated slots for investigative stories and will encourage special reports on key issues such as funding, commodity access, and misconceptions about family planning.

He also disclosed that TCI will conclude its operations in Sokoto State in August, with final closure set for September.

Musa Ubandawaki, the media coordinator of the project, noted that the review meeting aimed to showcase achievements, assess challenges, and explore ways to enhance progress.

Meanwhile, Abdullahi Elkurebe, a member of TCI and publisher of Ashnews, explained the importance of media convergence journalism.

He urged the media team to amplify real voices and success stories by collaborating with caregivers and community organizations.

This, he said, would help persuade individuals who remain undecided about adopting family planning services.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

