TCI Gets Commendation As Family Planning Acceptability Increases In Osun

…Stakeholders urge action on adolescent pregnancy

The medical experts in Osun State have commended The Challenge Initiative (TCI) for its notable successes in the state, particularly in improving the access to and utilization of family planning services in rural areas within the space of three years.

New Telegraph reports that The Challenge Initiative (TCI) is a non-governmental organization (NGO) with a mission to increase access to family planning services, particularly in underserved communities in sub-Saharan Africa.

TCI partners with State, community-based organizations and healthcare providers to improve family planning uptake. Its approach involves using data-driven, innovative solutions and focusing on increasing demand for family planning methods, ensuring the availability of services, and improving overall health systems.

Speaking at the TCI/DevCOM Media Round Table in Osogbo on Thursday, State Health Promotion Officer Adeniji Taiwo said TCI has been active in Osun for the past three years, particularly in the rural areas.

She commended TCI for implementing various family planning interventions with an emphasis on community engagement, training healthcare providers, and enhancing the health system’s capacity to deliver effective services.

“While there are significant challenges, The Challenge Initiative (TCI) has achieved notable successes in Osun State, particularly in improving the access to and utilization of family planning services in rural areas.

“These successes can be attributed to the following: Community Engagement and Awareness Campaigns: TCI has successfully increased awareness about family planning through grassroots campaigns, outreach programs, and community dialogue.

“These programs have helped demystify family planning methods, reduce misconceptions, and encourage greater acceptance of family planning services in communities where they were previously taboo.

“Capacity Building for Health Workers: TCI has provided comprehensive training to healthcare providers in Osun State, equipping them with the necessary skills to offer a range of family planning services. This has helped to improve the quality of care and ensure that health workers can meet the diverse needs of the community.

“Strengthening Health Systems: By providing essential supplies, ensuring the availability of contraceptives, and improving healthcare infrastructure, TCI has significantly contributed to strengthening the health system in Osun State.

“Health facilities, particularly in rural areas, are now better equipped to provide family planning services.

Increased Family Planning Uptake: Through its targeted interventions, TCI has contributed to an increase in the uptake of family planning methods in rural communities.

“Data from health centers in Osun State indicate that there has been a steady rise in the number of women and men seeking family planning services, leading to improved reproductive health outcomes”

“Youth Engagement: TCI’s youth-focused programs have successfully engaged young people in discussions about reproductive health and family planning. This has led to greater awareness and openness among young people about their reproductive health choices.”

Speaking, the Adolescent and Youth Reproductive Health (AYRH) Desk Officer at the Osun State Primary Health Care Board (OSPHCB), Mrs. Roseline Akinlabi, highlighted the urgent need to address the challenges of adolescent pregnancy in Nigeria.

Akinlabi referenced UNICEF statistics, which indicate that approximately 19% of adolescent girls aged 15-19 have begun childbearing in Nigeria, positioning the country among the highest in teenage pregnancy rates globally.

Akinlabi emphasized the need to address the root causes of adolescent pregnancy, citing socioeconomic factors, child marriage, early menarche, limited access to information, cultural norms, social pressures, sexual abuse, and a lack of access to contraception as major contributors.

She highlighted the significant risks posed to young mothers and their babies and advocated for a comprehensive approach that includes addressing these factors, providing access to healthcare, educational support, mental health services, comprehensive sex education, contraception access, and abstinence education.

Also speaking, Mrs. Ololade Abatan, the State Family Planning Coordinator, noted that Osun has made significant strides in its family planning program with the support of The Challenge Initiative (TCI).

However, she identified ongoing challenges such as inadequate commodities and consumables, leading to high stock-out rates and unmet needs (22.9%), a shortage of health professionals; insufficient demand generation activities; and persistent myths, rumors, and misconceptions about family planning.

