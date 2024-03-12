TCI, DevComs seek more investment in women

The Challenge Initiative (TCI) Nigeria and DevComs Network have stressed the need for more investment in women and girls to accelerate gender equality and social change. The groups made the call to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day 2024. In a statement, TCI Chief of Party, Dr Taiwo Johnson recognised “that access to comprehensive family planning services and inclusive health research is essential for women to make informed decisions about their bodies, health and futures. “By increasing investments in these areas, we can empower women to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives and contribute to sustainable development.

“These need to be championed locally from local, state and national levels. “As we commemorate International Women’s Day 2024, DevComs Network calls on governments, policymakers, civil society organisations, stakeholders and individuals in the eight states – Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Borno, Jigawa, Kwara, Osun, Sokoto and Yobe – to prioritise investments in women and girls, with a specific focus on family planning and inclusive health research.