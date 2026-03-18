Aurélien Tchouaméni had his girlfriend buzzing after playing a decisive role in Real Madrid’s winning goal on Tuesday night, March 17.

Real Madrid secured a 2–1 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad in their Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash.

Vinícius Júnior opened the scoring in the 22nd minute from the penalty spot after City captain Bernardo Silva was sent off for handling the ball on the line to block his effort.

Erling Haaland equalised just before half-time, but Vinícius struck again late on to seal the win for Los Blancos.

The result confirmed Real Madrid’s progression to the next round with a 5–1 aggregate scoreline.

Tchouaméni was instrumental, delivering a precise cross from the edge of the box that Vinícius converted for the decisive goal.

Tchouaméni’s Girlfriend Celebrates His Key Assist

After the game, Suzette Carter, Aurélien Tchouaméni’s girlfriend, took to social media to celebrate his brilliant assist for Real Madrid’s win on Tuesday night.

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The 28-year-old American influencer of Dominican descent shared the moment on her Instagram Stories, reposting a meme-style video with the caption: “Me after that great pass… THAT’S MINE 🥺🙌🏾.” The post not only applauded Tchouaméni’s assist but also showed pride in his contribution to the victory.

The reaction comes shortly after false reports circulated online claiming the couple had broken up amid allegations of infidelity.

Both Tchouaméni and Carter previously addressed and denied the rumours on Instagram, confirming the reports were untrue.

Her latest post indicates the couple remain close, highlighting support and pride following Tchouaméni’s decisive impact for Real Madrid.