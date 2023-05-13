Tchouameni: Klopp May Not Get His Wish

Real Madrid does not plan to sell Aurelien Tchouameni to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to a report in the Spanish media.

Sources close to power brokers in Anfield have claimed that Liverpool Manager, Klopp has told the Reds to get a deal done for Real Madrid midfielder, Tchouameni.

The former UEFA Champions League winners are reportedly willing to pay €80 million (£70 million) for the 23-year-old France international defensive midfielder.

However, according to the report, last season’s La Liga and UEFA Champions League winners are not willing to sell the £119,000-a-week (SalarySport) 23-year-old.

Madrid are not bothered that Tchouameni is not getting much playing time under current head coach Carlo Ancelotti and believe that he will be a future star for Los Blancos, according to the report.

Tchouameni himself may not be keen on leaving Madrid in the summer of 2023 anyway.

Tchouameni has made 21 starts and seven substitute appearances in La Liga for Madrid this season.

The 23-year-old has given four assists in those games.

The defensive midfielder has also made five starts and four substitute appearances in the UEFA Champions League this campaign.