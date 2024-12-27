Tchiani’s Allegations: Your Response Raises More Questions – LND Tells FG

Share

…Accuses Tinubu of plan to attack Niger

The League of Northern Democrats (LND) has said the Nigerian government’s response to the allegation of planned destabilisation of Niger Republic by its military ruler, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, raises more questions than answers.

The league had challenged the Federal Government, to react to the allegations, saying its continued silence would erode public confidence.

LND in a statement issued on Friday, expressed worry at what it described as “France’s well-documented history of destabilising regions to secure access to natural resources.”

The statement by the spokesman Dr Ladan Salihu, said critical analysis of the Nigerian government’s denial and its supporting arguments reveals significant gaps in logic and veracity.

“The government categorically denies colluding with France to destabilise Niger.

“However, France’s track record in Africa – supporting insurgencies and covert operations to secure resources – casts doubt on this outright dismissal,” the league added.

It wondered why Boko Haram, ISWAP and other terror groups continued to acquire sophisticated weapons, including drones, which, it noted are accessible only through state-sponsored channels or illicit global arms networks, if Nigeria was committed to combating terrorism.

“Who are the actors facilitating these supplies, and why has the government failed to curtail these supply lines for nearly two decades?” it asked.

The league recalled that President Bola Tinubu as Chairman of ECOWAS, had openly backed military invasion of Niger Republic “but for the refusal of the EU and the international community.

“Nigeria’s support for ECOWAS sanctions and even military invasion against Niger following the military coup undermines this claim of fostering peace.

“These sanctions have exacerbated the suffering of ordinary Nigeriens and strained bilateral relations, indicating a misalignment between rhetoric and actions.”

According to the statement, the Nigerian government’s denial of hosting foreign military bases does not address the central issue of “the presence of highly sophisticated weaponry in the hands of insurgents!

“The claim that Nigeria safeguards its sovereignty does not explain how international arms and funding networks continue to fuel terrorism within its borders.

“If Nigeria is indeed independent in its security operations, why has it been unable to intercept these networks or identify their sources?”

It noted that the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and Kano-Maradi Railway government highlighted as evidence of its commitment to Niger’s development, were faced with delays and controversies, which it said, was often attributed to instability in the region.

“If Nigeria truly prioritises these initiatives, its inability to address the root causes of regional insecurity, such as arms proliferation and terrorist funding, calls into question its sincerity.

“The government’s denial of the existence of a Lakurawa terrorist headquarters in Sokoto State is undermined by the documented presence of insurgent strongholds within Nigeria’s borders.

“While Operation Forest Sanity III is cited as a countermeasure, such initiatives have yet to produce lasting results.

“The persistence of terrorism suggests either a lack of capacity or complicity and dismissing these allegations without transparency only fuels scepticism,” the league argued.

Share

Please follow and like us: