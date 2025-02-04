TCC Required, WAEC Exams Still Free In Lagos –LIRS

Share

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has reiterated that the provision of FREE West African Examinations Council (WAEC) registration for SS3 students in state-funded secondary schools is a vital policy of the Lagos State Government and that free education policy from kindergarten to SS3 is still in operation.

This initiative, part of the THEMES PLUS agenda, is included in the government’s broader efforts to provide essential services such as affordable housing, efficient transportation, free healthcare, youth and small business empowerment programs, enhanced security, and better road infrastructure, among others.

Executive Chairman of LIRS, Mr. Ayo Subair, said: “It is standard procedure to require a Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) to access government services.

“To obtain a TCC, individuals must file their annual tax returns for the applicable assessment year and ensure their tax payments are currently based on their declared income.”

He highlighted that this requirement has been in practice for a long time and aligns with Section 85 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) 2004 (as amended).

It is important to emphasize that every resident of the state, whether in formal employment or not, is required by law to file annual tax returns, declaring their income and paying any taxes due.

This requirement is backed by the Nigerian Constitution, it is also the law, as stipulated in the PITA and part of the social contract between the government and residents.

