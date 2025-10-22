TBWF Unveils Influencer Conference To Assist Women In MSMEs

The Thriving Business Women Foundation (TBWF) has announced the maiden edition of its Influencer Conference, a pioneering platform designed to assist women in Nigeria’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector move from managing to leading and from surviving to scaling sustainably.

The conference, with the theme: “Grow,” is scheduled to be held on October 24, 2025 at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

It will bring together thought leaders, business owners, and ecosystem partners dedicated to advancing women’s entrepreneurship and leadership across Africa.

Speaking at a news conference in Lagos on Tuesday, the Convener of the conference and Founder of TBWF, Mayokun Oreofe, said the initiative was inspired by her 19-year experience working closely with women in business who, despite creativity and resilience, continue to face structural barriers.

Oreofe said: “For the past 19 years, I have worked with women in the MSME space through the Thriving Business Women platform.

“What I’ve seen consistently is that women are not short of ideas or drive. They are brilliant, they are innovative, and they work hard.

“What they often lack is structure, access, and the right support system to help them grow sustainably.

“That’s why the Influencer Conference was born, to help women move from trying to grow to actually scaling sustainably.”

Oreofe explained that the word “Grow” was deliberately chosen as the theme for the maiden edition because it embodies the journey from talent to capacity, from capacity to economic power, and from economic power to influence, aligning with the conference’s vision to turn women into catalysts of impact in business and society.

The convener emphasised that the Influencer Conference is not just a one-day event, but the beginning of a long-term movement.

Beyond the sessions, TBWF will unveil the Influencer Leadership Institute, a new training and mentoring hub designed to cultivate women leaders, sharpen entrepreneurial competence, and create a network of peer-driven support for continuous development.

“Influencer is not just a conference,” Oreofe explained, adding: “It’s a growth pipeline, a platform where women will receive practical knowledge, leadership exposure, visibility, and access to an ecosystem that makes scaling possible.

“We are creating a structure that allows women to grow and remain visible, not just inspired.”

According to her, research shows that women-led MSMEs constitute over 40 percent of Nigeria’s small businesses, yet only a fraction are able to transition from micro to small, and from small to medium enterprises.

The problem, she said, is not lack of effort, but access, particularly access to funding, mentorship, and enabling structures.

The maiden Influencer Conference will feature an impressive list of speakers drawn from Nigeria’s leadership and enterprise ecosystem.

Among them are Dr Sam Adeyemi, globally respected leadership coach and strategic thinker, who will deliver the opening keynote address on growth and mindset; Tara Fela-Durotoye, founder of House of Tara International; Dr Niyi Adesanya, CEO of Fifthgear Plus Consulting; Morenike Molehin, Founder and Creative Director of Oak and Teak Interiors; and Seye Olurotimi, Founder, MSME Africa | Lead Consultant, CedarTribe.

Oreofe noted that each speaker was carefully selected to reflect the conference’s dual focus on leadership and growth, rather than management alone.

She said: “For years, most of the training available to women in business focused on management, how to survive with limited resources.

“Now, it’s time to move beyond survival to leadership. We want women to take responsibility, scale, and lead with vision.”

She expressed profound appreciation to Wema Bank, through its women-focused product: “Sara by Wema,” for partnering with the conference and enabling many women to attend.

She said: “Sara by Wema didn’t just come in as a sponsor. They empowered real women by covering participation costs for those who otherwise couldn’t afford it.

“That’s genuine partnership, turning inclusion into access.”

The Bank of Industry (BOI) is also on board, bringing awareness to its women-focused funding product known as: “Glue,” which offers loans at competitive interest rates.

Oreofe clarified that while the conference is not a grant or money-sharing event, it connects participants to verified financial resources and support structures that can help them scale.

“Both Sara by Wema and BOI are here to bridge gaps,” she explained, adding: “We are the connecting bridge between women entrepreneurs and the opportunities available to them.

“These institutions have products on the shelf and every woman will have the chance to choose the one that fits her growth journey.”

Other empowerment partners include Studio 24, Blooms Soft Furnishing & Gifts, Skyprint, Ubana Grill House, Deol Events, Posh Homewares, Danish Bakery, and Green Essence, all of whom are contributing to the conference’s mission of creating an ecosystem of growth for women.

During the Q&A session, Oreofe addressed a recurring question about why the conference focuses on women rather than men.

“Every time we speak about women, someone asks why we are not talking about men,” she said with a smile.

“My calling is specifically to women, just as there are others doing great work with men.

“Statistics show that while 40 percent of MSMEs are run by women, men still dominate the remaining 60 percent and continue to gain ground.

“It’s not about competition; it’s about balance and empowerment where it’s needed.”

The convener announced that registration for the conference is open both physically and online, with tickets priced at N120,000 for regular participants and N200,000 for VIP access.

The event will start at 10am, with attendees expected to be seated from 9am.

Oreofe also reiterated that the conference is open to women across all industries, provided their enterprises fall within the MSME category.

“This is not an industry-specific gathering,” she explained.

“Whether you are in fashion, tech, manufacturing, or services, as long as you’re building a business within the MSME space, Influencer is for you.”

Looking ahead, Oreofe said that the unveiling of the Influencer Leadership Institute will ensure that the conversation and capacity building continue long after the conference ends.

The institute will feature curated learning paths, mentoring programmes, and leadership development designed to help women build sustainable enterprises and social influence.

The TBWF Founder said: “Mentorship and leadership training will be a core part of the institute.

“We are creating a place where women can access structured guidance, accountability, and the community they need to keep growing.

“Even after the conference, our participants will have a home for continuous growth.”

Oreofe closed the session with an inspiring message directed at women entrepreneurs across Nigeria and beyond.

“When a woman grows, everything around her grows, her enterprise, her family, and ultimately the economy,” she declared, adding: “The Influencer Conference is for every woman building something meaningful who needs the right structure, exposure, and community to step into her next level.

“This is just the beginning of a long-term transformation journey.”

With its blend of leadership insights, empowerment opportunities, and access to real growth tools, the Influencer Conference positions itself as one of Nigeria’s most promising new platforms for women in business.