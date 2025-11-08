TBS, MJA Agog For Lagos Women Run

The Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos and the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan are the two centre points Saturday morning as the Lagos Women Run takes centre stage in the metropolis.

The Tafawa Balewa Square is the takeoff point of the 10km run/walk, which incidentally is the 10th edition. Also, the Mobolaji Johnson Arena will be the finish point where the runners will later converge after the race for all the post event festivities.

The Lagos Women Run, an initiative of Gym Assured Marathon and Road Race Organisation, is held in partnership with the Lagos State Government and a group of women professionals with expertise in sports management, administration, and women-focused initiatives.

Since its inception in 2016, the event has grown in popularity and participation, with plans already underway to extend it to other parts of the country.

Coordinator of the race, Tayo Popoola told our correspondent on Friday that all was set for the event at the TBS and the MJA are in top shape as the start and finish points of the race which has attracted people from various parts of the country and also some foreigners who are interested in the keep fit and wellness initiative.

‘We are all set and we thank the Government of Lagos State for staying solidly behind this project all through. We had our EXPO for three days, it was a huge success and on Saturday, we are sure to also have fun together with all the participants,” Popoola said.