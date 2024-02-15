TB Joshua’s Wife, Evelyn, Overwhelms Ghana Community With Love

The people of Doryumu community in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana will not forget Monday, February 12, 2024, in a hurry. The sleepy community witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of God’s love through the milk of human kindness provided by Pastor Evelyn Joshua and the Emmanuel TV Partners. The woman of God and the Emmanuel TV Partners donated truckloads of assorted food items, cooking utensils, clothing, educational materials and cash gifts to the community, comprising the elderly, youths and schoolchildren.

Describing the charity outreach as one of the legacies of Prophet TB Joshua, the woman of God added that it was one of those things the late man of God was very passionate about before his transition to eternal glory. “We are here because God is with us. You are sitting down here today because God is with you. We are here on an assignment from God. It’s not by power, not by might, but by the grace of God. This is a vi- sion given to our father in the lord, Prophet TB Joshua. “Though he has gone to be with the lord, his legacy leaves on.

This is the foundation he has laid down and we must continue with it. He told us that when you come to a place and the people welcome you and the power of God moves, before you leave that land, you must bless the people,” she said. Welcoming the woman of God and the Emmanuel TV Partners, the traditional head of the Doryumu community, His Majesty, Nene Tetteh Doryumu II of Doryumu Kingdom said: “We are saying thank you to the woman of God for coming.

The way the church is taking care of the wellbeing of the people is quite commendable. This gesture is an act of holiness because Godliness is next to holiness. We are overwhelmed with what Pastor Evelyn Joshua and the Emmanuel TV Partners have done for us today.”