TB Joshua’s Disciple Narrates How He Disvirgined Ladies, Takes Blood Stain To Mountains

One of the disciples of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, better known as Prophet TB Joshua has narrated how she was instructed to find virgins for the leader of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) for his pleasure.

The lady revelation followed the investigative reports of BBC Africa about the man of God and how he allegedly abused ladies sexually amongst other offenses, which has caused a wave of reactions online.

According to the recent video shared by BBC Africa, one of the female elderly disciples disclosed that her main job was to find virgins for TB Joshua.

READ ALSO:

She disclosed that TB Joshua told her they would train these virgins to be disciples in the house of God. However, during the evenings, he sends for them and disvirgins them.

She further disclosed that after breaking their virginity, he takes their bed sheets stained with blood to the mountains.

Watch the video below: