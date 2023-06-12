TB Joshua: Remembering exit of world changer

The month of June is a significant month in the annals of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN). It is the birth and passing month of its founder, Prophet TB Joshua, that great world changer. Its fifth day was the second year of his glorious exit from earth and on the 12th, the great man of God who cherished marking his birthdays would have been 60 years old. Nations across the world would have been agog for an extraordinary Prophet of God whose footprints of wonderful deeds touching the lives of millions across the globe re- main in the sands of time. TB Joshua came to revitalise the face of Christianity and made the physiognomy of practical Christian living as given by Jesus Christ, already in abeyance real to mankind once again. There’s no hide and seek in his life. He was love personified. He was the most humble and humane human being that I have ever come across. Firm and stern, even in his moment of severity, you would still find love encapsulated. You cannot offend him. He’s extra sensitive with propulsive radiating wisdom, unfathomable knowledge of life, charming and a paragon of magnetically illuminating character. He was completely acidic to vanity, envy, jealousy, human comparison, imitation, vulgarity and wanton desires.

He described them as one of those “foolish things” not to be entertained for a moment in one’s life. TB Joshua was a divinely self-made man. Here was a man with little elementary education. Yet with your degrees, prodigy of erudition and western exposures, you would be humbled by the self-discovery of your personal hollowness or quasi empti- ness when you sit to discuss or share a view with TB Joshua, a shying rustic village man. TB Joshua was an attestation of God’s Omniscient, Omnipresent, Omnipotent and greatness that lies in simplicity. I personally witnessed several cases of some other so-called men of God who out of ignorance and envy were once perse- cuting him but after receiving the touch of God in different dimensions including mere touching of EMMANUEL TV while praying came to weep before God for forgiveness. Joshua would only say to them: “I didn’t fire one single arrow back from all your arrows against me; otherwise you won’t be here today to talk. One thing we should always know is this: I did not choose myself to do God’s work. He in His wisdom just chose me and I know He is with me. God would never give anybody this kind of power He gave me if the person would use it for selfish purposes or against his perceived enemies. No!” TB Joshua was a puzzle, an enigma. He was the light shining in darkness that many couldn’t comprehend. He looked too simple and ordinary having not been commissioned by the earthly papacy or religious authorities of the day and for him to be performing miracles of diverse kinds like breathing.

This was clearly indescribable, incomprehensible, a mystery and shocker to the spiritual ignoramuses and empty flamboyant, oratorical, motivational preach- ers with big congregations. That great English thinker and phi- losopher, John Locke once said: “New opinions are always suspected and usu- ally opposed without any other reason but because they are not already common”. In God’s adamantine and inscrutable will, TB Joshua came to the scene when the acts of Christianity seen in Jesus Christ and His early disciples and apostles as captured in the Bible were gradually becoming moonlight tales to this generation. Religious leaders had already metamorphosed to careerism and polarised with pervasive unhealthy cacophonous standards. It was obvious that these reli- gious leaders no longer knew what they were doing then even till today in several the life of atrophied worshippers! That was the turning point There was no way TB Joshua could have had it easier. He faced satanic conspiracies and persecution galore, but the man re- mained focused with unmitigated perse- verance, vision and mission of his divine assignments which he tenaciously upheld victoriously till the last. He took his persecution joyfully and the conspiracy against him at home launched him to the outside world in God’s agenda and design for his mission on earth. Hear him: “I began discovering the good life when I was only 15 years. My objectives and motives were determined at once. I wanted what God wanted and I wanted it for the reason God wanted it.” That’s Prophet TB Joshua for you. Till the end he carried his childhood with him. With malice to no one but love, charity and firmness to all in God’s righteousness. To him love is pure. Take good care of your heart because that is your communicating point with God and must ever remain pure to know and flow with Him.