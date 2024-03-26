TB Cases Notification: Bauchi Achieved 57.9% Performance In 2023

The Bauchi State government has disclosed that it achieved a 57.9 per cent performance in TB case notification out of the estimated TB target of 16, 092 in 2023. Accordingly, out of the 7, 730 New TB cases detected and registered for treatment in 2022, about 7, 435 were successfully treated thereby achieving a 96 per cent Treatment Success Rate (TSR) at the end of 2023.

The disclosure was made by the Bauchi State Commissioner of Health, Dr Adamu Umar Sambo, during a press conference addressed to commemorate the 2024 World TB Day. The media chat was held at the Conference Hall of Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (BACTMA).

He said: “With the current commitment of the Bauchi State Government, this administration under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, BACATMA has made significant progress in terms of TB Control both at the State and LGA Levels.

“In Bauchi State, there are currently 794 free TB Treatment Centers, 127 TB Diagnostic Centers and 16 GeneXpert, three Truenat and Eight TB Lamp Machines which are the latest machines that diagnose both the Drug Sensitive TB bacteria and the Drug-Resistant Strain of the bacteria that cause MultiDrug Resistant (MDR-TB) form of TB.”