Tayo Sobola Unveils Exciting Plans for 2024

Screen diva and accomplished actress, Tayo Sobola, popularly known as Sotayo Gaga and Queen Mother of Uke Kingdom, has expressed her gratitude to her loyal fans for their unwavering support in 2023, while unveiling her exciting plans for the New Year.

In a statement from her media house, Sobola assured her followers of even bet- ter offerings in 2024. The versatile entertainer announced the expansion of her YouTube channel to accommodate more projects and work. She is committed to continuing her initiatives on youth empowerment and women empowerment throughout the New Year.

The statement emphasized Sobola's openness to partnerships, endorsement deals, and collaborations in 2024. It promised an enriching experience for fans as they witness Tayo Sobola, the person, and Sotayo Gaga, the entertainer, unfolding various ventures in the coming year.

“Sobola will delve into more youth empowerment, women empowerment, public speaking, and other projects this year.

“She is set to return to the film industry, undertaking personal film projects in 2024. Despite being away for some time, she is back on the scene, open to endorsements and partnerships,” the statement read.

Numerous plans have been outlined to ensure that 2024 becomes the best year yet for Tayo Sobola and her devoted fans.

Her influence extends to both the English and Yoruba film industries, making her one of the most impactful figures in Nollywood. Having completed her primary and secondary education in Lagos State, Sobola continues to make significant strides in her multifaceted career.