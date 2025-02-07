Tayo Sobola Partners Autofixr On Latest Innovation

Share

As part of bringing relieve to Nigerians, Nollywood actress cum serial entrepreneur, Tayo Sobola has partnered with fast growing automobile brand, AutofixR to bring your local mechanic of various car brands to your door step for prompt and utmost service.

Speaking on her partnership with the brand, Sobola noted that the fact that we can order for the service of mechanic just like we book our regular rides attracted her and the seamless navigation is a testament that we still have people with innovative ideas in the country and what better to grow such brand is to partner with them for growth and sustainability.

She said ‘With AutofixR, you are assured of an 100% service from a good hand who is tested and trusted. On security, Sobola reiterated that users of the app are secured as data base of any artisan sent to fix your car is the backend for safety.

With over 15years in the automobile industry, CEO, AutofixR, Adeola Tokan-Lawal disclosed that the partnership with Sobola is needed for a push for the brand and also record shows that she has a clean slate and reputable character which is one our core values as a growing brand.

Speaking further, Adeola said ‘We created the brand to bring ease to car users most especially in Nigeria who gives their car to a general mechanic to fix; as a brand, we have professional mechanics for every car brand, connect you to a reliable car part seller and provide you the security you need to drive a good care safely.

The AutofixR according to Adeola is user friendly and accessible on all mobile phones app for easy accessibility to a mechanic near you.

Share

Please follow and like us: