Tayo Sobola: Motherhood has made me softer

Share

Nollywood screen diva, producer cum serial entrepreneur, Tayo Sobola, is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry, and despite taking a break, Sobola returned like she never left. A woman of many parts, Sobola spoke with MUTIAT LAWORE about life as first-time mum, clarity about her title in Uke Kingdom, why female filmmakers are taking the lead among others.

Congratulations and welcome to motherhood, how has the journey been so far?

It has been an amazing journey thus far, can’t believe my daughter will be four months in a few days. Motherhood is an amazing journey and nothing really has changed about my personality other than the fact that I think I am softer now. Over time, there were some posts I will stumble upon on social media and won’t give a deeper look into it but now that I am a mother, I pay keen attention to posts related to minors.

When you pay attention to posts about minors now, to what extent if I may ask?

You see before I became mother, when I see posts about child maltreatment and all sorts, I just read for a few minutes and scroll past it like it doesn’t concern me but now experiencing motherhood and remembering the pains of labor, when I see news about child molestation, maltreatment, I feel deeper pain as to why a child has to suffer. For me, motherhood has changed my perspective towards a lot things now compared to before.

How do you intend to strike balance as a mother, actress and serial entrepreneur?

For me, I take my steps gradually, I don’t rush things; motherhood is currently taking a good part of my time now as I want to be an intentional mother who will be available at all time for her child; my business on the hand is demanding but I have been able manage well considering the fact that I have a reliable staff who with or without my presence will deliver promptly on customer orders. Hence striking a balance in the midst of all this requires proper planning and execution.

You have been off the movie scene for quite a while what is delaying your comeback?

Nothing really is delaying my return to the industry; like I announced some months back, I am fully ready for my own personal productions and other people’s jobs too. When I thought I was back last year, pregnancy humbled me. The industry isn’t ready for what I have in stock, will keep you posted as it unfolds.

The industry is growing at a fast pace with every filmmaker executing cinema projects, are there plans for you to return with a cinema project?

Doing a cinema job isn’t a joke as it is capital intensive and not everyone can do it but do I want to invest my capital on a cinema job? No, because I don’t have such to play with and I also I don’t have energy for cinema problem but be sure whatever content I am bringing out is going to be of quality standard.

A lot of filmmakers now are bringing back their old movie franchise; don’t you think recreating your projects like ‘Bella and Arewa Onijogbon’ won’t be a bad idea?

I may be wrong but on a personal note, I don’t think a classic movie needs rebranding; why not leave people to their memories about your old jobs and not you trying to repackage a character that is already known to them.

Female filmmakers are taking the lead in the creative space, how does that make you feel a female filmmaker?

I feel excited to be witnessing all the good things the females are achieving in the industry, gone are the days when females took the back seat but presently, we have secured the front row and not going back again. Females are taking up big projects, shattering box office records and empowering other female filmmakers. I am happy that we have woken up and taking lead, we are now embarking on professional trainings to be a lot better in our craft.

With the recent movies projects in the industry, do you think indigenous movies are back and better?

There will never be a no time to the indigenous movies, it’s our culture and we can’t rule it out, it has come stay as there are still many historical stories to be told. The fact that most of my colleagues, both the ones that can speak the real Yoruba language and the ones that can’t, are bombarding us with it, let’s enjoy it while it last; very soon, attention will be shift to something else.

A lot of people are of the opinion that your absence from screen was a result of a political interest; are you looking to politics anytime soon?

The truth is you can see me go into politics; it’s baby steps at a time and as such I can’t to go school and study Public Administration and put it into use someday; so, keep your fingers crossed.

For the doubting Thomas, is Tayo Sobola married to an Emir?

Laugh! I am not married to any Emir in any form.

Who then is Tayo Sobola’s husband?

Journalist o! Ok to answer you, my husband is a man, a very well raised man that speaks English like you. Laughs

If you are not married to a Hausa man, how then were you able to get one of the most prominent titles in Uke Kingdom as the queen mother?

Ok to start with, I am titled ‘Sarauniya’ which means Queen Mother, a title that is next to Emir’s position. So, my becoming the Queen Mother was just a coincidence as I do not have any Northern relation in any form. The full gist is that, a man came to my office in Abuja to ask that I extend my charity donations to a kingdom ‘Uke’ which I declined at first but late agreed to impact the community. On the very day we went to the palace, we were ushered in by some of the palace guards and as a novice, I went straight to sit on a particular seat; unknown to me, the seat was occupied by the late Queen Mother.

I discovered that different people will come whisper into the ears of the Emir and I was wondering what was going on. I was later told to leave where I was sitting to go sit next to the king and then the king had to tell me that the seat I went to sit on when I entered was for their kingdom’s Queen Mother and it has been said that their next Queen Mother will walk in at the appointed time and all the signs they were given, I came in with them. I was shocked and started chatting my people that I am afraid o! The king made it all clear that very moment that I can’t leave their palace without been crowned as the “Sarauniya” of Uke kingdom. I was crowned and later I went for the proper coronation celebration. I would say, it’s just been ordained that I will become their “Sarauniya” which is a post next to the king himself.

Share

Please follow and like us: