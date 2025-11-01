Tayo Popoola: More Nigerians’ll Mount Taekwondo Podium At Global Stage

…says Lagos Govt, partners will make Women Run bigger, better

The coordinator of the annual Lagos Women Run, Tayo Popoola, during the press conference heralding the 10th edition of the race, in Lagos recently, told Saturday Telegraph’s ZULIYATU MACAULAY that the organisers have put a lot in place for the Road Race taking place in Lagos on November 8. Excerpts:

The 10th anniversary of the annual Lagos Women Run coming up soon, what has kept you going?

One of the things that motivate us and keeps us going is the support from our partners and the support from the state government. Without our partners we can’t do anything. So we have our partners, our sponsors that have been there for us and that has kept us going and has given us enough encouragement to do what we have been doing.

Every year, we have been having different ambassadors, what informed the decision of who you normally pick as an ambassador for the race?

They are actually identified for who they are and what they’ve been doing, and there are areas of specializations. And like the ambassadors that we’ve had in the past, they are from different professional background and that has actually kept us going. Like for this year, the ambassador for the event this year, she is a poet who has traveled all over the world, who has participated in different road races, and she’s somebody that we want to celebrate because of all the things she has done, especially her life. So those are people that we use as our ambassador.

You have been doing empowerment from the first edition; can you point to some of the people that have been empowered and where they are at the moment?

We have different women that we’ve empowered. We’ve empowered women of all kinds of life including the widows. We also have some young ladies that we’ve empowered. I remember some few ladies that we supported and one of them now became a brand, now she comes out to train people in different ways and those are things that we’ve been able to do and like the recycling, it has come to stay in Lagos that nothing is a waste anymore. You can turn waste into wealth and that is what this event has been able to establish. During the empowerment, a lot of women have seen how they can turn their waste to wealth.

10 years of celebration, are we looking forward to 20, 25 and more years?

As far as we know that we have trusted partners, trusted people, and the people of the state are happy with what we’re doing, we know we’re going to go beyond that. With Lagos State Government and our trusted partners solidly and consistently behind us, women run will get bigger and better as the years roll by. Definitely.

This is not the government you started with 10 years ago. What have you been doing to really maintain that relationship, especially with the Lagos State Government?

Consistency has been our strength and at the same time, it gives value to everything that we’re doing and that has kept us on. We’ve kept values, we’ve been able to change the lives of people, we’ve been able to put smiles into the faces of people and every government will love to embrace that and that has kept us going.

Lagos is a state of marathon, apart from the Women Run, we also have the Lagos City Marathon. What’s the special thing that pushes road races to the state?

When you look at Marathon, I mean road races, it’s all about celebrating the city. It’s all about showcasing the city. And that is what we’ve been able to do. Lagos is one of those beautiful cities in the world. And there’s a lot of people that are taking part in the road race. They’ve been able to see the beauty of Lagos more than they used to think. And that’s one thing that we’ve been able to do. Lagos Women Run is one of those events that we’ve used in celebrating the city of Lagos.

Congratulations on your election as the President of Taekwondo Federation. What should we expect from you as the new helmsman?

For Taekwondo, well, we’re happy that we’ve come on board and at the same time, the unity is what really matters to us, you know, and put our people on the podium. Podium of world body, podium of Olympics, that’s what we’re looking at. We have started in a very good form with our young lady Elizabeth Anyanacho that won bronze medal in the World Taekwondo Championship. We must be able to put people on the podium whereby Nigeria will be celebrated in different parts of the world. That is what is important to us and also engage the athletes in different ways. We must go into the grassroots and bring more champions and this will help us.

You happened to be the Vice President and now the president, do you think that will help you more?

We have a work plan that we’re going to use and this work plan is what we want to continue with. The most important thing is that we have a vision and that vision will be able to work on it because at least we’re used to it and we’ve started with something. It might be difficult when you don’t even know where you are if you’re starting from the beginning. So we have a platform.

Taekwondo is an event that we’ve been able to produce Olympians, from different Olympics. We have Olympians that come out from Taekwondo. And if we have something like that, then we can’t go less. So, those are the things we want to work on and that is what the board is looking out for, same as the National Sports Commission.

We had Elizabeth winning a medal, just like a welcome gift for you. How do we build on her success especially with Olympics coming soon?

Elizabeth is an encouragement to every sport and to us in Taekwondo, a big encouragement to us. We can’t bring Elizabeth down and for us not to bring her down we must be able to encourage her and encourage other people. You know people seeing the result of Elizabeth want to be like Elizabeth and for you to be like Elizabeth you have to train like Elizabeth and for you to train like Elizabeth we as the federation have to support the training of people and be able to discover people. So, those are things we’re going to do. Elizabeth is an encouragement to us and encouragement to Nigeria. So, we must not do less and we must not bring Elizabeth down.

As a woman, what were the challenges faced trying to thrive in men dominated environment?

Well, in life there are challenges in everything and as a woman, yours might not be different too, but the thing is how to conquer those challenges is what we should work towards and that’s what we look up to. Challenges are everywhere but we’ll be able to work towards how we can take care of it and make sure that it doesn’t bring us down.

Lagos remained the bedrock of most sports and now that you are the president, what are you bringing to the state?

My Taekwondo career started in Lagos. And you know, we’re in sports and I dedicate my victories to that and at the same time dedicate it to Lagos. Lagos was where I was actually brought out from the beginning and where I was nurtured before I even joined NAWIS. Lagos has been there. And Lagos was able to identify champions and also produce champions. I am a proud Lagos product.