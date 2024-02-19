Tayo Faniran Opens Up On Why Movie Directors Love To Use Him

The 37-year-old model-turned-actor speaks about the visual attraction he gives to the screen even when he’s not speaking.

However, the actor noted that his success is not exclusively due to his appearance. He underlined his effort to improve his acting skills.

He said,“Let’s say my looks have contributed to the kind of roles I get. I am six feet four inches. I’m really tall and I have broad shoulders. I am dark-skinned as well.

“Those things, put together, already make me a super attractive personality for TV. If you see me on the screen, even without me talking, you would love to look at me.

“We (actors) must attract the viewers to what we are showcasing, whether it’s storytelling, reality, or whatever it is. However, that’s not all there is to it.

“There are good-looking people on TV who are not good actors. I want to be a proper and versatile actor that can deliver, whether as a mechanic, farmer, or headmaster.”