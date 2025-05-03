Tayo Faniran: My Physique Contributes To The Roles I Play

Share

Tayo Faniran rose to stardom after becoming runner-up on the Big Brother Africa Season 9 and ever since he has been relevant in the entertainment industry. Today, he is one of the familiar faces in many top grossing Nollywood films: From Gangs of Lagos to Ada Omo Daddy, Labake Olododo, Family Brouhaha among others. In this interview, with MUTIAT LAWORE, Faniran spoke about working with Iyabo Ojo, industry issues among others.

Would you say your physique has contributed to the kinds of roles you get?



Let’s say my looks have contributed to the kind of roles I get. I am six feet four inches. I’m really tall and I have broad shoulders. I am dark-skinned as well. Those things, put together, already make me a super attractive personality for TV. If you see me on the screen, even without me talking, you would love to look at me.

It’s important that we (actors) attract the viewers to what we are showcasing, whether it’s storytelling, reality, or whatever it is. However, that’s not all there is to it. There are good-looking people on TV who are not good actors. I want to be a proper and versatile actor that can deliver, whether as a mechanic, farmer, or headmaster.

How easy was it for you to transition from being a reality TV star into an actor?

It is a lot of work and a long journey. I am a very spiritual person, though not religious. I believe that all the steps I have taken and those I will take in the future have been orchestrated by God. There is nothing I have achieved or have become that I have not dreamt about before.

Even before I became the good actor I am today, I have always bragged to people that I was a good actor. And I kept on working towards it. Sometimes, I learnt some things just by thinking deeply about them. I learnt some things just by watching others do them. In a similar vein, I learnt some things by taking corrections from people that I know love me genuinely and want the best for me.

One example of such individuals is my brother-in-law. He is one of my greatest influences and advisers. He is not an actor but he is intelligent. He knows something about everything. He loves me so much and has been a part of my journey.

At a point in my career, he told me, ‘Tayo, you are a model; a poser (sic). If you are talking and saliva drops from your mouth, you want to wipe it. If you are standing and your shirt is not hanging properly, you want to fix it. You do the same when you are acting. That means you have not forgotten who you are. That is not acting. You need to let go of yourself. Don’t be a model when you are acting’.

I then learnt how to separate being a model from being an actor, who plays different roles.

What is your assessment of the growth of Nollywood, especially in recent times?



Nollywood is growing really fast. Directors, producers and actors are competing with one another positively. As an actor, one can be inspired by what one’s colleagues are doing. That will inspire one to do better. It also applies to Afrobeats.

When Burna Boy releases a song and it is a hit, someone like Wizkid could be motivated by the success of that song to make his own better. That is what is going on in Nollywood at the moment.

You played a phenomenal role in Labake Olododo movie, how easy was it transitioning from character to another?

It was easy for me to transition because it is something I love doing which is acting. Don’t forget I get paid for the job, so I have to bring all my act to play; hence my delivery has to be top notch. I am a method actor, I don’t like to be boxed to a particular role, I love to explore other characters.

What is the experience like acting in an indigenous movie?

The experience is fantastic, at the time I was on set of Labake Olododo, I was equally shuttling the set of Kunle Afolayan’s soon to be released Anikulapo sequel and it was amazing seeing how much of our culture is being projected. The Yoruba culture is diverse and through those two amazing movie projects, I learnt a lot.

How will you describe working with Iyabo Ojo?

Iyabo Ojo is an amazing person. And I’m not saying it because I worked with her on her latest movie project but the fact is she is a sweet soul. On and off set, she has proved that her personality is beyond what we see or read on social media.

While the industry is doing more of indigenous movies, in your opinion do you think we are telling our stories right?

We are telling and promoting our culture and bringing back old histories to movies! We might not be 100 percent at some point maybe as a result of lack of adequate material to fall back to as reference.

Truth be told, Yoruba genre of the industry is not slowing down, we have been making impact from the days of Mainframe Productions classic movies that include Saworoide, Agogo Ewo, Arugba and now we have the likes of Anikulapo, Lisabi, Ageshinkole among others. We won’t stop, we can only keep improving in script and production style.

If you could turn back the hands of the clock, what are the things you would have done differently?

I would say God orchestrated my journey and everything has played out the way God wanted it. When it was time for Big Brother Africa to happen, He made it happen. The lessons I learnt during Big Brother Africa, they are useful to me and they will be useful for ever.

My scars are part of my success. My mistakes, even my regrets are part of my success and what will actually serve as the lessons that will drive me to the more success that I aspire to achieve. I don’t have any regrets, I like the way the story went, I like how the journey is going and I trust God that He is just starting with me.

