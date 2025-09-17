Tayo Conga: Percussion More Than Entertainment, It’s Philosophy Of Life

Oluwatayo Oluwadamilare Ajayi, widely known as Tayo Conga, is a living testament to the power of rhythm as a cultural force. Born and bred in Lagos but hails from Ikogosi, Ekiti State, Nigeria, he has spent over a decade championing African arts, culture, and tourism while using the conga drum as his voice on both local and global stages.

For Tayo, percussion is far more than entertainment, it is a philosophy of life. “Life is full of rhythm,” he reflects. “The rising and setting of the sun, the moon, the stars, time, and seasons all move in rhythm. The drum embodies these movements.”

This worldview shapes his music, allowing him to connect with people spiritually and emotionally while keeping African heritage alive. As the lead percussionist of Tumbadora African Entertainment, Tayo has performed at renowned festivals including the African Drum Festival, International Jazz Festival, and the Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa.

His rhythms have also echoed in diplomatic circles, captivating dignitaries from the United States, Brazil, the Netherlands, and Spain. Beyond the stage, he has conducted workshops that introduce the beauty of African percussion to diverse audiences worldwide.

Cultural preservation is at the heart of his mission. Through the African Heritage Tour series, Tayo has curated experiences at iconic Nigerian sites such as the Ikogosi Warm Spring and the Badagry Slave Trade Zone, merging history, art, and tourism into powerful narratives of identity and resilience.

His contributions have gained international recognition, with 2025 marking a milestone: he and the Tumbadora African Crew received an official invitation to perform at the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) during the Intra-African Trade Fair in Algiers, Algeria.

Tayo also creates spaces for cultural celebration within Nigeria. He convenes the Spirit of Drums concert and the Gathering of Arts and Sound showcase, platforms that elevate African percussion and creativity.

Through his Tayo Conga Drum Workshop and a quarterly cultural show at the prestigious Nike Art Gallery, Lagos, he brings together art lovers, musicians, and cultural enthusiasts. Currently serving as chief percussionist at Elevation Church in Lagos, Tayo continues to inspire with rhythms that uplift worship and deepen spiritual connection.

His advice to aspiring percussionists is rooted in faith and resilience: believe in God, stay grounded in your roots, practice consistently, and use music not just to perform but to serve, preserve, and inspire.