Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Announce Engagement

Global pop superstar Taylor Swift has sparked a wave of excitement and emotional reactions from fans as she officially announced her engagement to American footballer Travis Kelce.

The couple, who have been together for two years, revealed the news in a five-photo Instagram carousel captioned: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”.

New Telegraph reports that the photos, which were accompanied by a firecracker emoji, have already garnered over 18 million likes on Instagram.

In the heartwarming photos, Kelce is seen down on one knee, proposing to Swift in a lush woodland setting adorned with roses, anemones, delphiniums, hydrangeas, and a romantic archway.

Swift, dressed in a Ralph Lauren halter-neck gown and a Cartier diamond-encrusted watch, proudly displayed her cushion-cut diamond engagement ring, reportedly sourced from Artifex Fine Jewellery, with prices starting at $29,000.

Florist Nicola Paul described the arrangement as “simple elegance, not too ostentatious”, while celebrity florist Jeff Leatham called it a “hidden secret garden with a romantic mix of florals.”

The engagement sent Swifties across the globe into a frenzy, with many taking to social media to share their emotions. Videos emerged of fans screaming, crying, and expressing disbelief.

“I thought it was AI at first,” said Chloe, a fan who runs a 74,000-follower Swiftie news account on TikTok. “Then I realised it was their official accounts, and I immediately freaked out. I just felt pure excitement and disbelief.”

Swift, known for her relatability and deeply personal songwriting, has long maintained a close bond with her fans. Many of her original listeners, who grew up with her music, are now at the stage of life where engagements and marriages feel especially meaningful.

The engagement follows the couple’s recent joint appearance on Kelce’s New Heights podcast, which fans said showcased their chemistry and comfort together.