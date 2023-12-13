Taylor Swift Breaks Elton John’s Record For Highest-Grossing Music Tour

American singer, Taylor Swift has broken the record for the highest-grossing music tour in history.

Guinness World Records (GWR) on Tuesday confirmed the new record via its official website.

New Telegraph recalls that Taylor Swift recently set a new GWR as the first musician to become a billionaire solely on music earnings.

‘Eras’ tour also became the first ever music tour to surpass $1 billion in revenue.

According to Pollstar, The tour, which began in March 2023 and is set to conclude in December 2024 after a total of 151 shows worldwide, has earned $1.04 billion (£840 million) to date.

The earnings bettered British icon, Elton John’s five-year farewell tour which ended earlier this year, bringing in $939 million (£749 million) over 328 shows.