Taylor Family Takes Possession Of Disputed Lagos Land

A Lagos family, E.J. Alex Kehinde Taylor has taken pos – session of a land situated on Plots 412/420 Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway, Abule Egba from the Lagos State Government.

This is coming just as the counsel to the family, Olalekan Ojo, the managing partner of Platinum and Taylor Hill, urged the state government not to obstruct justice by refusing to comply with the binding Consent Judgment delivered by Honorable Justice O.A. Ogala in December 2019.

According to the Consent Judgment, the court recognised the Taylor Family as the rightful owners of the land and that yesterday’s event was aimed at enforcing the law by taking full possession of the said property.

These form the basis of a press conference addressed by Ojo while taking full possession of the land where he also carpeted the state government for obstructing the judgment instead of respecting the law as contained in the Consent Judgment.

While enforcing the judgment, Ojo added that, “This land, a legacy of over a century, was illegally occupied by the Lagos State Government without adequate compensation as mandated by law.

“For years, the Lagos State Government has refused to comply with the binding Consent Judgment delivered by Honorable Justice O.A. Ogala in December 2019, which recognised the Taylor Family as the rightful owners.

“Instead of respecting the law, the government engaged in delays, bureaucratic obstruction, and illegal revocation to frustrate justice.”

Ojo who stated that the rule of law has now prevailed, added that The judgment has been enforced by the Sheriffs of the Court, affirming once and for all the rightful ownership of the Taylor Family.

This enforcement is a testament to the strength and independence of the judiciary, which has stood firm against executive interference.”

Though the family has not ruled out the possibility of amicable resolution of the matter with the state government on the matter, it has however set out its terms for settlement.

