Taye Ige Hails Organisers Of Sportsville Awards

The President/CEO of Hotsports Group, Mr Taye Ige, has commended the organisers of the Sportsville Award for their credibility and consistency. Ige, a recipient of one of the awards a couple of years ago was full of praises for the organisers for their professionalism and the integrity with which the events are being planned and executed.

“I want to specially commend the brains behind the Sportsville Awards for the credibility of the programme,” Ige stated. “This is not the kind of awards where the organisers will be soliciting for some kind of advertising patronage or any type of hidden payments.

“I was privileged to be a recipient of one of the awards a few years ago and I must confess that I was wowed with the high level of honesty, transparency and professionalism of the organisers.