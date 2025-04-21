Taye Currency Loses Millions To CBEX

Share

Ibadan-based Fuji singer, Taye Currency has taken to his social media page to react after losing N10 million to CBEX.

New Telegraph reports that CBEX, a recently crashed digital trading platform, left investors stranded after they were logged out and unable to access their funds.

The Singapore-based company which collapsed on Monday April 14, 2025, swept the sum of N1.3 trillion investors funds.

Reacting to CBEX incident during his latest live performance at the weekend, Taye Currency revealed that he lost N10 million to the scheme.

Narrating his ordeal in a viral video on social media, Taye Currency rained curses on his associates who introduced him to CBEX.

He said in Yoruba, “I might develop high blood pressure If I don’t speak out. I can no longer keep it to myself. On April 1, Sodiq came to my house to inform me that my band manager, Lateef, just collected some money from CBEX.

“Sodiq also introduced Alaba to it, and Alaba used N1.2 million he stole from the stage to invest.

“Brother Muca also invested, N500,000 and Lateef put in N1.4 million while Sodiq invested N850,000. Making four people.

“They were the ones in charge of my money. On that very day I invested N10 million in CBEX and it crashed.

“It shall not be well with all of you that introduce it to me.”

