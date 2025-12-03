Taye Arimoro Threatens N1bn Suit After Suspension From Guild

Nigerian actor, Taye Arimoro has challenged his suspension by the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), and Association of Movie Producers (AMP) over an on-set altercation with Peggy Ovire.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the incident occurred on the set of the movie “Pieces of Love.”

In a strongly-worded letter, Arimoro’s lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, argued the guilds’ decision is “Procedurally improper, legally indefensible, and constitutionally void.”

Key concerns include misidentification, lack of jurisdiction, and procedural flaws.

According to Effiong, the guilds referred to Arimoro as “Taiye Ayimoro” instead of Taiwo Arimoro and failed to afford him a fair hearing.

Arimoro, a non-member of the guilds, asserted that the disciplinary actions are ultra vires and an unlawful interference with his acting career.

“Our client is not a member of the DGN, AGN, or AMP. These three bodies lack jurisdiction to discipline or regulate him in any manner whatsoever.

“No association is empowered by law to exercise coercive or disciplinary powers over persons who are not its members or beneficiaries of its Constitution.

“Any sanction, directive, or instruction issued against our Client is therefore ultra vires and legally unenforceable”, it reads in part.

The letter cites multiple grounds for objection, including failure to disclose evidence and gross violation of Arimoro’s right to freedom of association.

The actor demands retraction of sanctions, a written apology, and public dissemination within 24 hours or face a N1 billion lawsuit.

“Take notice that if DGN, AGN, and AMP fail, refuse, or neglect to comply with the demands above, our Client has given us a standing instruction to immediately commence legal proceedings against the DGN, AGN and AMP and their respective Presidents, seeking, inter alia, the sum of ₦1,000,000,000.00 (One Billion Naira) in damages”, the statement reads in part.