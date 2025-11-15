Taye Arimoro, Peggy Ovire Clash On Film Set

Nigerian actress, Peggy Ovire, has responded to actor Taye Arimoro’s allegations of harassment and physical assault on a production set.

The conflict came to light when Arimoro took to Instagram to accuse Ovire and her team of detaining him against his will and assaulting him.

The actor claimed that the altercation began when he attempted to leave the set after his contracted call time of 11p.m.had elapsed. He said that after waiting for nearly an hour, he decided to go home.

According to him, Ovire instructed a team member to block his car from leaving and demanded he should act in “two quick scenes” before departing. He said that the situation allegedly escalated into physical violence.

“I said I wanted to go home, but they didn’t want me to. You’re holding me against my will, and it isn’t cool. “Why would you block me? I can’t go to my house again?

Why? I’m not shooting two scenes. I told you, if it’s 12midnight, I’m out,” he said. In a subsequent video, Arimoro showed his bleeding gums and lips, claiming he was assaulted by Ovire’s team.

He also alleged that three of his car tyres were deflated to prevent him from leaving the location. “I definitely need to see a dentist be- cause my lower front tooth is damaged, and I’m also seeing a lawyer.

I can’t drive my car because they deflated about three of my tyres.” Responding via her Instagram story, Ovire alleged that it was Arimoro who was the first to attack.

The actress claimed that Arimoro, without any prior discussion, suddenly packed his bags and insisted on leaving. She accused him of deliberately omitting key details, adding that he had arrived on set around 12 midnight that day and that the crew was merely pleading with him to complete “two short scenes” so they could wrap up for the night.

She described the physical altercation as “completely unexpected,” stating that Arimoro “got physical” with the production manager when he approached him. Ovire said that by the time she intervened, a struggle over car keys was underway.