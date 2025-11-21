Taye Arimoro Files N100m Lawsuit Against Nollywood Actress, Peggy Ovire

Nigerian actor, Taye Arimoro, has issued a formal legal demand to his colleague Peggy Ovire, seeking N100 million in damages and a public apology over an alleged physical assault that occurred on a film set. The conflict stemmed from an incident on November 11.

According to Arimoro, the altercation began when he attempted to leave the set after his scheduled call time had concluded. He alleged that Ovire physically blocked his vehicle and insisted he took part in two additional scenes.

The actor claimed the confrontation escalated, leading to him being detained and assaulted by Ovire and her team.

Ovire, however, disputed his account, contending that Arimoro was the initial aggressor. She alleged that he first became violent with her production manager.

In a formal letter from his legal counsel, which Arimoro shared on Instagram, he accused Ovire of violating his fundamental rights to “personal liberty, dignity, and freedom of movement”.

The document described the alleged treatment as “unlawful, inhuman, and degrading,” and stated that the incident has caused him “emotional trauma, psychological stress, and loss of earnings”.

The legal letter outlined two specific demands for Ovire to fulfill within seven days. “Public apology: That you record and post a public video apology acknowledging the wrongful acts committed and the harm caused to our Client,” it reads in part.

“The apology is to be posted on all your social media platforms. The apology must be posted permanently on your verified Instagram account.

“Payment of N100,000,000 (One hundred million naira) as damages.” The letter warned that failure to comply with the demands within the stipulated time frame would leave Arimoro with “no alternative” but to pursue legal action to enforce his rights. As of the time of this report, Ovire has not issued a public response to the formal legal demands.