Taye Adeniyi: I was punished every day for playing basketball

Known as one of the best three-pointers in her days as an active player of Nigeria’s women basketball team, D’Tigress, Taye Adeniyi, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA said there might soon be exodus of talented basketball players in the country to other sports like Flag Football, Netball, and others. Excerpts:

We recently had the inaugural FIBA Zone 3 Academies tournament; how would you describe the championship?

Fantastic. The reason is, this is the first time ever I’ve been in this kind of tournament because year in, year out, Nigerian youth have been suffering from lack of competitions and that’s been affecting us as a whole. And if we have this kind of competition going on, not just once in a year but regularly, we’re going to do far better than what we’re doing right now. Even though without playing this kind of competition, you can see that we have talents in Nigeria.

Are you disappointed with the performance of your team at the competition?

I was not disappointed at all. In fact, I’m encouraged. I brought in young players that are hungry, then this competition opened them up. It has given them courage and confidence to play. You see, we played four games and obviously. We can see that the way they started is not the way they ended. They played far better towards the end of the tournament. That means if they continue to play like that, it’s going to encourage them more. It’s going to give them confidence to play better and improve them more.

You played in the league for years and also for the national team, D’Tigress, evaluate the current situation of the league now putting in mind that we only have the Zenith Bank league taking place every year. Is that good enough?

Whether it is good enough is not even the issue because we don’t have anything at the moment. We have not gotten there at all because we can’t be playing one league in a year. We can’t play one league in a year and expect good things to come out of it. No, it won’t. Not even just one league. It’s like abridged league. They run like maybe three weeks. And even when you look at the league, when you start the first phase, second phase, it’s not the people that play the first phase and second phase that will play the final phase. So it means that some people will play for one week, or maybe two weeks. So, how are we going to improve, how are we going to play? For me, we are joking. We need to do more, we need to play more leagues, not just one, we need to play like 30 games continuously like that. That’s the only way we can survive as a basketball player in Nigeria.

With the federation banking on foreign-based players for the National team, what’s the future for those playing back at home in Nigeria?

That’s a serious problem, if you have seen our basketball competition before, you can’t compare it to what they are playing now. And the reason is because everybody wants to play abroad, everyone wants to run. Because there’s nothing here for them. Because of this lack of competitions we are talking about. So, most of them before they even know how to bounce, to turn around and shoot, they are already thinking of college in America or somewhere else, because there’s nothing here for them. So, it’s killing the competition in Nigeria. During my time, it’s not like that. When they bring in new professionals from wherever, we compete with them keenly. Even some professionals will go back. Because we were playing good game at that time. We have a strong team together. We are playing back-to-back competitions at that time. So, it gives the youth room to improve. It gives the teams to play better. But now it’s not like that. It’s not the same. So now, anytime we’re playing any international competition or something, they will now bring the pros from outside because our home, we need to fix it. We need to do better, need to improve, we need to play more games. That’s the only way we can survive.

The D’Tigress already won the last four FIBA AfroBasket, and also performed well at the last summer Olympics where the team finished 8th. Can we use that as a yardstick for growth of the game?

Well, for those that don’t know much about Nigerian basketball, they can use that as yardstick or definition of growth, but for me, I’m not happy. Because the four titles you’re talking about, who are the people playing at home that were part of the team? We keep bringing people from abroad, they play the game and return to their base, whether they perform well or not. So, what happens to those who are not abroad? We are not grooming anyone here, so, we can’t proudly say we’ve won or we have done well as a nation. No. They can tell that to the outsider. But they can’t tell those of us in the system. We need to fix the home. If they fix the home, it will affect every other thing. Yes, those playing are all Nigerians playing in diaspora, but how many of them were raised by the system here in Nigeria? We need to fix our league to get the right growth for our basketball.

Can you tell us about your career as a basketball player spanning over 20 years with D’Tigress?

I started basketball in secondary school in Akure when I was just 14. I never planned to take up the game as a career, I was just enjoying it all for the fun of it until later when I realized the opportunity in it. In 1985 or 86, I represented Ondo State in an U-17 tournament sponsored by Vitamalt and I came back as the MVP, we went for the same competition the following year and I won the MVP. Again from there, I was invited to the national camp with my first outing for the national team in 1987 in Zimbabwe, All African Games. That was my first outing with the national team. Since then, I’ve been playing well. I also played for my local club, First Bank, where I played for like 17 years before I later became their coach, a position I held for 12 years until this year 2025. At the moment, I am with another team as General Manager and not a coach, and you will be hearing about them soon. However, I have my own Academy too, where I intend to share my knowledge with the younger ones. I also played outside in Greece too, where I was for three years before returning back to Nigeria.

How did you manage to convince your parents to allow you to play basketball?

I said something earlier about when I started basketball, I was 14, I was in secondary school in Akure. And when I started going for the training, they don’t want me to go at all unlike now that parents are the ones taking their children to play, even sometimes against their wishes. In our days, the belief is that only wayward children take to sport and they won’t be serious with their education. My mother stopped me for a while, but that didn’t stop me. Often after I return from training, my mother will beat me, but that didn’t stop me from going again the following day. When it’s time for me to go for training around 4pm, that’s when she will give me different chores because she was trying to stop me, but I will still go and return for a serious beating. However, the day I returned with the MVP award after the Vitamalt tournament, she also looked at my performance in School, and since then, she has allowed me to make my decisions.

Talking about female basketball in Nigeria, we have so many players but they are already drifting into other sports like Flag Football. What is your advice to people in authority?

Let me use the recently concluded FIBA Zone 3 U-17 tournament as an example, there is need to organise several competitions for young people because we are lacking that at the moment. Tournaments like U-10, U-12, U-14 and the likes, they should create it and they should be consistent. They should go into this, they should look for sponsors. They can’t tell me they don’t have money. When you go to Angola, you see players in meets back-to-back. It’s not just the league. I’m not even talking about the senior players. I’m talking about youths. They should create more opportunity for competitions, for games and all that. So, if we have set up under that, once the competition comes in, they’ll know where to go. We have talents but if we continue like this, the players will look for another sport and we will continue to lose them to flag football and others as long as there is money. I heard Netball is coming to Nigeria and the people bringing it are ready to pump money there, so we might lose more talents in basketball to that also.

How did you cope while playing and advances from men?

I’m a very focused person. Normally it happens, know, when you are a little bit attractive and you know the game. It’s not just the look now, it’s even when you know the game. When I was in school, at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, I had that issue. A lot of guys coming. Most of them come and watch basketball because of me. And I’m a very focused person because I set a goal for myself. That’s what I want to achieve. So, I don’t want any distraction. People will come, but you need to respect people. If they don’t like you, they won’t come. But when you come, the way you handle it also matter. But you don’t throw yourself at them. I was advising some kids recently, telling them not to throw themselves at men. I made them to understand that they are going somewhere, they should focus on that and when the time comes, they will have several men coming for them and they will spoil for choice. I have a lot of fans, lots of admirers not because of my body but because of what I do and because of the achievements. I’m a very lovely person to be with, so, I play with them and all that but hey you have to know your boundary you should not cross it with me.