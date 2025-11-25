Taxes Coming Down, Not Up Next Year – Taiwo Oyedele

Contrary to widespread claims that Nigeria’s new tax laws scheduled to take effect in January 2026 will increase the financial burden on citizens, Chairman of the Presidential Tax Reform Committee, Dr. Taiwo Oyedele, has reaffirmed that taxes will actually reduce for individuals, SMEs, and large corporations.

In a post on his verified X handle on Tuesday, Oyedele assured Nigerians that, “Your taxes are coming down next year, not going up!”

He expressed concern about the growing misinformation surrounding the new tax laws and reiterated that the reforms are designed to ease, not worsen, the financial pressure on the vast majority of Nigerians.

Oyedele explained that people in the bottom 98 percent of income earners will pay less or no tax under the new system.

He added that food will cost less as VAT on food, education, and healthcare will be removed.

According to him, small companies will pay zero percent corporate tax and remain exempt from VAT, while large companies will pay lower corporate tax and enjoy VAT credits on their inputs.

“In short, everyone, individuals, SMEs, and large companies benefits from a reduced tax burden,” he said.

He questioned why anyone would suggest delaying reforms that lower taxes Nigerians already pay.

He stressed that it was important for citizens to ignore false narratives, including claims that the reforms introduce new taxes, that the government will debit bank accounts, that remittances and gifts will be taxed, that online earners are being targeted, or that the reforms will worsen inflation.

Oyedele noted that misinformation spreads faster than facts, often to the detriment of those who believe it.

He cited the case of a man who recently refused to buy rights issues from his bank because he mistakenly believed he would be charged 30 percent Capital Gains Tax.

In reality, he would have been completely exempt, and his misunderstanding cost him money.

He expressed concern about Nigeria’s low level of tax awareness, which makes many people vulnerable to misleading interpretations.

He emphasized that the new laws did not introduce any new tax and urged Nigerians to demand specifics from anyone claiming otherwise.

“When they say new taxes are coming, ask them to mention one. If they say taxes will go up, ask them which tax and for who,” he said.