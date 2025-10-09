Tax Stamp: Breweries Warn FG Of Adverse Disruption To Production

Stakeholders in the brewing segment of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have urged the Federal Government to urgently stop the proposed tax stamp rollout in order to avert disruptions to production, jobs and revenue.

The industry operators affirmed their support for the position of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, thereby urging the government to rescind the proposal to introduce tax stamps into the manufacturing sector space. In addition, they also said the tax stamp was counterproductive to ease of doing business and presented operational challenges and financial risks to the fragile recovery of the industry and the Nigerian economy at large.

Indeed, they stated that they were concerned that this proposal is coming when operators are already grappling with rising excise rates, foreign exchange volatility, and high inflation— making the additional burden of tax stamps a serious threat to business sustainability.

They called on the Federal Government to sustain existing home-grown digital systems that deliver full visibility of excise operations and reject the proposal to introduce tax stamp, which has unintended consequences on the productivity of the industry and revenue generation.

The Executive Director, Beer Sectoral Group of MAN, Abiola Laseinde, described the tax stamps (digital identifiers also referred to as tack and trace systems) to undermine the growth of the Nigerian economy. Laseinde told New Telegraph that the proposed tax stamps system was largely inefficient, causing production slowdowns, distribution delays, product stock-outs, and high compliance costs.

Furthermore, he added that tax stamps, which are often positioned as a solution to illicit trade, would have no benefit to beer as there is zero illicit in the sector. According to him, “the brewing process is complex, the product is bulky, and resale value is low—making counterfeiting unprofitable.

It is also pertinent to note that the beer industry already maintains strict compliance, with digital counters, on-site Customs officers, and auditable records in place. “The Federal Government has already invested in digital systems that deliver full visibility of excise operations.”

Most recently, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) successfully launched and piloted the B’Odogwu automated Excise Reporting System (ERS), a modern platform that digitises excise administration. ERS replaces manual registers with an automated process that: – Tracks production volumes and excise computation in real time.