Tax Resistance Driven By Rich Nigerians, Says Ex-CITN President

A former President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Mrs Gladys Simplice, has urged Nigerians to embrace the new tax regime, blaming opposition to the reforms on wealthy individuals resisting higher tax compliance.

Simplice told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the biggest challenge confronting the reforms was not the provisions of the law but what she described as a “mindset issue” among taxpayers.

NAN reports that implementation of the Nigerian Tax Act and the Nigerian Tax Administration Act, two of the four laws collectively referred to as the 2026 tax reforms, have started nationwide.

She said Nigerians must begin to see taxation as a civic responsibility rather than a burden, stressing that sustainable national development depends largely on efficient tax collection. “Taxes are what build nations.

We cannot continue to complain about poor infrastructure and still resist the very instrument used to fix it,” Simplice said.

She said that the reforms represent a major shift in the nation’s tax system by protecting low-income earners, who she noted had historically carried a disproportionate share of the tax burden.

She explained that globally, taxation is a key driver of development, but in Nigeria the loudest criticism was coming from high-income earners who fear the new laws would compel them to pay their true tax obligations.

“High-income earners are instigating others to attack the law because it will affect them. They have been cheating us for decades,” she said.

Simplice described the reforms as long overdue, noting that they are designed to promote fairness, support small businesses and ease the burden on lowincome Nigerians.