Tax Reforms’ll Reinvigorate Northern Economy –Experts

A group of experts from northern Nigeria have thrown their weight behind the Tax Reform Bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu, saying the bills would reinvigorate the economy of the North.

The experts spoke as resource persons at a town hall meeting yesterday in Abuja, organised by 200 civil society organisations under the Coalition of Northern Civil Society Groups in collaboration with Concerned Northern Professionals.

During the event chaired by Vice Chancellor, African School of Economics (PanAfrican University of Excellence, Abuja), Prof Malfouz Adedimeji, the experts refuted claims that the bills were anti-North, but were rather geared towards the development of the region.

A chartered accountant, Dr Mustapha Abubakar, said the Tax Reform Bills were designed to expand Nigeria’s tax base, improve compliance and establish sustainable revenue streams.

He said: “The bills are expected to have a positive impact on the northern economy, potentially increase government revenue, reduce poverty, and promote economic growth and development.

“One of the key benefits of the bills is the potential to increase revenue generation for state and local governments in the North.”

