Tax Reforms: Unleashing Opportunities For Job Creation, Empowerment

Distrust and lack of commitment by government to providing basic needs for the citizens have always been responsible for the people becoming unwilling to take successive administrations seriously whenever a new policy comes into place.

The same scenario is also beginning to play out over the imminent implementation of the new tax regime come January 2026.

Due to the past failures of government in providing basic amenities for the people’s use, despite paying all sorts of taxes, Nigerians have become wary and also see the leaders as selfish and untrustworthy, despite its efforts to convince the latter of immense benefits to be derived from the new tax season.

Despite explanations by government officials, economists and tax experts about the benefits wrapped in the law, the voices of dissent have, however, been louder.

Exposé

In the last few months since the debate over the new laws raged, top officials of government led by the Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, have continued to inform Nigerians and the global community of the expected benefits to Nigerians of all classes.

From his explanations, it is obvious that the regime will certainly free a lot of funds for individuals and investors, which in turn will allow for more investments and also enable low income earners consider putting some extra income into business.

The tax relief, according to him, will, therefore create more jobs for Nigerians, especially the youths, who hitherto have been unemployed and stranded. Emphasising on this a fortnight ago in Lagos, Oyedele reaffirmed his belief that Nigerian employees, employers and businesses would benefit more from the new tax law.

He said the criticisms of the law by a cross section of Nigerians stemmed from ignorance of what the laws entail and how it will be of benefit to the country and the citizens. Recalling the toxic nature of the old law, which is giving way to the current reforms, he described it as complex and unconducive for growth.

He said the old system had multiplicity of taxes and taxing agencies, high corporate tax burden on businesses, taxing poverty, capital and investments as well as using archaic laws and ambiguous provisions. On the priorities of the new laws, he said it allowed for fairness, ease of doing business, economic stability and growth.

He also clarified that, so far, progress had been recorded in macroeconomic stability, enhanced growth and rising investor confidence.

He further said that the process was also impacting reforms and balancing, accelerating micro-outcomes, high inflation and interest rates, political economy dynamics, infrastructural constraints, adding that the reforms would facilitate economic growth and shared prosperity in the country.

Harmonisation

Highlighting further gains for businesses, households and government, he said, on implementation, there would be reduced risks, elimination of minimum tax on capital, certainty of tax treatment, and tax ruling, statute of limitation. It will also lower tax burden, reduce tax rates and harmonise taxes.

It will also give room for a competitive tax regime, input VAT credits and tax reliefs, economic development incentive and reorganisation. For households, it will provide some economic relief in the form of wage awards, transport subsidy, tax waivers on food import, etc and tax suspension on fuel products.

It will also lower tax burden with lowincome earners exemption, reduced rate for middle class and VAT zero rate & exemptions For government, it will ensure economic growth and stability, improved credit rating as well as lower deficit and cost of debt.

It should also be borne in projected to address the issues of multiplicity of taxes and prodding taxing agencies in the country. Specifically, Oyedele explained that Nigeria had one of the highest tax burdens on businesses in the world, coupled with some craziest tax structure and system in the world.

According to him, multiplicity of taxes has caused disruptions to many Nigerian businesses in the past. He said: “The picture you are looking at is exactly the type of tax system we have in Nigeria.

Some of it we inherited from our colonial masters before our independence and now we are passing it, so how is it supposed to work even the British that gave us has forgotten they have those versions of tax laws? And this has now became impediments to our growth and development in Nigeria.

“To start a small business is difficult, Medium size life is hard, Multinational cannot compete. So this is the reason why this new reform policy is formed to review all the obsolete tax laws and enacted new ones because we needed to address the issues of multiplicity of taxes and rampant taxing agencies.

Not that we have many taxes that we collect but, we also have all manners of those who collect these taxes, including non state actors. “We have one of the highest tax burdens on businesses in the world, we ranked amongst the top 10.

You will think, we are America or China but, this is us trying to find all the investments in the world to employ our young people to grace prosperity. It is also us with some craziest tax structure and system in the world. We taxed poverty.

When TIN was launched in 2017, the Vice President was acting as the Acting President as at that time, and I was involved in the weight design and I was in the State House, And the then Vee Pee read that 96 per cent of the income tax that people pay in Nigeria is collected from the low income earners.

“So you see, how does it make sense or how is it right that you taxed your most vulnerable citizens to finance government in a country where you already have wide income inequality you have not even consider tax there wide inequality and you now collect more taxes from the low income earners to further complicate their suffering.

And this is one of the reasons why there is this social tension in Nigeria today.” The new tax law billed for operation next year January 2026 could see states rak

ing over as much as N4 trillion from Value Added Tax (VAT. The new tax laws, which transfer the full proceeds of electronic money transfer levies to states and exempt state government bonds from tax, would help reduce borrowing costs and create fiscal space.

“This is a unique opportunity for states to build resilience, close existing tax gaps and invest in infrastructure,” he stressed. Oyedele urged state governments to seize the opportunity provided by upcoming reforms to move beyond survival and ensure shared prosperity.

Specifically, the laws will bring 50 reliefs and exemptions aimed at easing the burden on workers, small businesses, and startups.

Areas of interest

Some of the benefits Nigerians will embrace range from new arrangement on: Personal Income Tax/PAYE. Those earning very low salaries or on the national minimum wage.

1. People earning minimum wage or less — exempt

2. People earning up to N1.2 million per year — exempt

3. People earning up to N20 million per year get tax relief

4. Gifts you receive are not taxed Deductions that reduce your tax — money, the government allows you to minus before calculating PAYE.

These are expenses government will accept so your taxable income becomes lower.

5. Pension contribution

6. NHIS health contributions

7. National Housing Fund contributions

8. Interests paid on home ownership loan

9. Money paid into life insurance / annuity

10. Rent relief up to N500,000 (20% of rent) Pension and retirement money — not taxed These apply to retirees and people receiving end-of-service payments.

11. Pension funds and assets

12. Pension, gratuity and retirement benefits

13. Compensation for losing your job up to N50m Capital Gains Tax (CGT) — when you sell property or assets Government will not tax some specific kinds of sales.

14. Sale of your personal home

15. Personal items up to N5m

16. Sale of up to two private cars yearly

17. Gains on small share transactions under N150m / N10m

18. Tax is waived if you reinvest the share gains

19. Pension funds, charities, religious orgs (if non-commercial) Companies Income Tax — small businesses protected Government is lowering or removing tax to encourage job creation and growth.

20. Small companies with ≤ N100m turnover — no CIT

21. Labelled startups — exempt

22. Employers who raise salaries for lowincome workers get extra deduction

23. Employers who hire and retain new workers for 3 years get deduction

24. Agric companies get 5-year tax holiday

25. Venture investors in labelled startups — exempt Development Levy — not for small companies

26. Small businesses do not pay this levy Withholding Tax — reduced burden for small firms WHT removed to improve cashflow.

27. Small companies, manufacturers, agric — exempt on income

28. Small companies also exempt on payments made to suppliers VAT — zero VAT on basic needs

Government is keeping essential goods zerorated or exempt.

29. Basic food items — VAT-free

30. House rent — VAT-free

31. Education — zero VAT

32. Health services — exempt

33. Pharmaceuticals — zero VAT

34. Small companies ≤ N100m turnover do not charge VAT

35. Diesel, petrol, solar equipment — VAT waived

36. You can claim VAT refund on capital items for production

37. Agric inputs — fertiliser, seeds, feeds, live animals — exempt

38. Agric equipment hire — exempt

39. Disability aids e.g. wheelchairs — exempt

40. Bus transport (shared public road transport) — exempt

41. Electric vehicles & parts — exempt

42. Humanitarian relief items — exempt

43. Baby products — exempt

44. Sanitary pads & tampons — exempt

45. Buying/selling land & buildings — VATfree

Stamp Duty — charges removed on small transfers

Government is removing stamp duty on small transfers and some financial documents.

46. Electronic transfers below N10,000 — exempt

47. Salary payments — exempt

48. Transfers within the same bank — exempt

49. Transfer of government securities / shares — exempt 50. Documents for transfer of shares — exempt.

Last line

As Nigerians and the global community await the full implementation of the law, the handlers have the opportunity to either keep to the promises and expectations or continue in the old order that has placed the country where it is today and again reaffirm the citizens’ distrust in the leaders.