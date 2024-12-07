Tax reforms: Tinubu won’t undermine democracy –Information Minister

Share

Amidst the uproar and controversy surrounding the tax reform bills, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s decision was not to undermine democracy.

Idris said this while giving an address at the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) 2024 Annual Public Lecture/AGM and Awards yesterday in Kaduna.

The event, organised by the state chapter of NIPR, had the theme “Tax Reform: The Role of Public Relations In Fostering Constructive Dialogue For National Economic Renaissance”.

He said that worldwide, effective taxation was a source of financial power to the government to provide social services to its citizens.

Idris emphasized that the nation’s tax administration system was long overdue for reforms on account of design and implementation flows.

He, therefore, said the ongoing review of the country’s tax laws was timely and crucial, especially as part of a larger state of macroeconomic reforms aimed at setting the country on an irreversible path of growth and development.

Idris said that Tinubu has made it clear that the executive would listen to and work with all the stakeholders to ensure that all concerns are duly and comprehensively addressed.

He said: “Even with our keenness for fundamental reforms of Nigeria’s tax system, Tinubu’s administration will never do anything to undermine the ideals of participatory democracy.

“Tinubu has always upheld the interest of all Nigerians, wherever they are in this reform agenda that he has embarked upon.

“We will continue to ensure open lines of communication and engagement with the National Assembly, as Tinubu always says.”

The minister said as the president continues to implement a fiscal reforms agenda for the country that would divulge more resources to the Nigerian states, citizens’ engagement would continue to take place.

As the minister who manages communication for the Federal Government, Idris restated his commitment to continue deploying innovative and comprehensive mechanisms.

According to him, this is to provide the public with insights and enlightened information that would foster public trust and confidence in the reform narratives of the renewed hope agenda.

Idris commended Nigerians for expressing their opinions on the tax reform, which is of critical national importance, adding that it was a display of what democracy should be.

He also commended NIPR for providing the platform for Nigerians to engage and deliberate on the issues that concerned them.

Governor Uba Sani said his administration has taken measures to make Kaduna State an investment destination in the country, boosting the economy and creating more jobs.

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji, said that the tax reforms were to streamline the nation’s fiscal framework and improve operational efficiency.

Adedeji doubles as the Chairman, Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee.

Adedeji, represented by Kehinde Kajesomo, Deputy Director, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), said the Federal Government’s introduction of the reforms seek to correct structural imbalances.

He said: “This is particularly an over-dependence on oil revenues, which has resulted in fiscal challenges, encouraged corruption, stirred regional tensions, and fostered an inefficient rentier economy amid soaring debts”

Adedeji emphasised that the bills would collectively improve Nigeria’s revenue profile and make the business environment more conducive and internationally competitive, transforming the tax system to support sustainable development.

A renowned cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, commended NIPR for stimulating the national discourse, adding, ”it is not only tax that is needed to be reformed in Nigeria, but all other sectors needed it.”

Also, the former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Hayab, said that the Holy Bible encourages the payment of tax.

He lamented that tax was being seen as an exploitation by Nigerians, adding that the issues of trust deficit must be addressed in order to make progress in the country.

